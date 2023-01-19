Read full article on original website
Why Planning Your Garden in January is a Smart Move Amid Inflation and Economic UncertaintyJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
New Duckpin Bowling Alley and Restaurant Opens on State StreetJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Chocolate Lovers Unite in Tennessee's Oldest Town for Sweet Delights in FebruaryJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Community Heroes Wanted: Bluff City Rescue Squad Recruits New MembersJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Goats going for $1,500 each for G.O.A.T. festival
A herd of goats soon will move across the Model City, and you can sponsor one for $1,500. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. The media Friday morning got an advance look at on of the unpainted goats, of of which will formally be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts. The new arts and crafts festival will debut April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. Each goat of the 10 goats will be cloaked in creativity, directed by the sponsor and executed by a local artist.
Bristol’s Speakeasy 33 to host ‘The Voice’ singer for teen party
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities teens are invited to Speakeasy 33 for a night of dancing and a performance by a top-placing contestant on “The Voice”. Speakeasy 33’s Teen Night is set for 8 p.m. on Jan. 20 and 27th on the bottom floor of Old Post 33 on Piedmont Avenue. The event is reserved […]
Kingsport Times-News
Soul of a city found in its people
Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday has some wonderful pets up for adoption
Tails and Paws Highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information. You can also visit the shelter located on North Roan Street in Johnson City.
actionnews5.com
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For Reopening
The long wait to get a yummy chicken sandwich may come to an end next week. The fast-food restaurant closed in late July for demolition and rebuilding.The completed project expanded the location from one to two drive-thru lanes and moved the building’s footprint on the lot to the east.
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
The Tomahawk
80-year-old dairy barn in Shady Valley blown down in high winds
What stood as a landmark for the past eight decades came crashing down in just minutes during an unfortunate wind event, bringing an end to CC Blevins Dairy Barn in Shady Valley. According to the current owner of the large dairy barn located off Highway 421 in Shady Valley, Gerald...
Mother of Katie Arnold speaks about the night of the shooting
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The mother of Katie Arnold, the woman authorities say was fatally shot by Donald Britt earlier this week, spoke about the night of her daughter’s death and the relationship she had with the man accused of killing her. It was clear to see the devastation in Donna Arnold’s eyes from the […]
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized after injury and infection
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium staff are mourning the loss of one of their pack after an injury and infection led to the death of Takoda the wolf. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, an ear injury led to an infection that resulted in her euthanasia by veterinary […]
Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
The Tomahawk
K-9 Zorro has busy morning on the job
Two-year-old Mountain City Police K-9, Zorro, gets close to the camera after a busy morning earlier this week on the beat sniffing out narcotics and assisting MCPD Sgt. T Brown searching for a suspect. Zorro is one of the most recent edition to the force and is already known to get the job done catching the bad guys.
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
wjhl.com
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on Friday. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot …. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home. Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veteran …. Veterans Voices: Shelved for...
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
wcyb.com
2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business
(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
