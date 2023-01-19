Read full article on original website
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Rebecca Lynn Bruner age 44 of London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2023 at approximately 3:45 PM. The arrest occurred...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
BCSD: Pineville man arrested after deputy sees him strangling, punching woman
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Pineville man is in custody after deputies said he held a gun to a woman's head and a machete to her throat shortly before they found him strangling and punching her in the backyard. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to...
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
wftgam.com
KSP Release Identities Of Pulaski County Men Killed In Crash
Kentucky State Police have released the identity of two Pulaski County men killed in a deadly crash. Troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County. During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car. The passenger in the first car, 31-year-old Jacob Dick of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Farmer of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died. The driver of the other car, 72-year-old Deborah Scott of Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries. Troopers are still investigating the crash.
wvlt.tv
$365K in stolen property seized by Knox County Sheriff’s Office task force
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials released the details of the yearly Organized Retail Crime Holliday Taskforce. This holiday season, 473 people were arrested or cited for a number of crimes, including theft, narcotic sales/possession, murder and violating the Organized Retail Crime Prevention Act. “The unit...
WATE
Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash identified
Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson said Thursday. The two children, who were injured, remain hospitalized. Victim in fatal Magnolia Avenue Drag Racing crash …. Michael Williams, 65, of New Market was killed in the crash, a Knoxville Police Department...
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man won’t face charges in intruder shooting case
A Somerset man will not face charges after he shot another man who had reportedly broken into his vehicle. According to the Commonwealth Journal in Somerset, a Pulaski County Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” against Jared Anderson of Somerset. Pulaski County law enforcement said in October,...
q95fm.net
Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
q95fm.net
Two People in Clay County Arrested and Charged for Drug Possession After Marijuana and Meth was Found During Traffic Stop
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two people early Monday morning for drug possession after meth and marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop. David W. Collins of Manchester and Alisha L. Henson of Manchester were arrested off Muddy Gap by K9 Deputy Wes Brumley. Deputy...
