Elizabethville, PA

We Salute You: Ronald J. Kruger

Friday's military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
CAMP HILL, PA
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade

Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
HARRISBURG, PA
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg

A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie "A Gettysburg Christmas" began earlier this week and will continue through February.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure

Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County

Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat

Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, but that changed when another home builder stepped up to help.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices

Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

