Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Opinion: Vacating the Mulberry Encampment… Where Does Harrisburg City Expect Them to GoMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest ResortJenn GreeneHershey, PA
pahomepage.com
We Salute You: Ronald J. Kruger
Friday's military hero, Ronald J. Kruger of Camp Hill, was a senior chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy.
pahomepage.com
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
Rally held in Harrisburg for 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
pahomepage.com
Christmas movie being filmed in Gettysburg
A new movie just began production in the Midstate. Filming for the movie "A Gettysburg Christmas" began earlier this week and will continue through February.
pahomepage.com
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure
Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure.
pahomepage.com
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County
Route 15 reopened after early morning crash in Adams County.
pahomepage.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat.
pahomepage.com
Marr Development completes Vision Home Builders unfinished projects
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers of a Columbia County home builder that abruptly closed it’s door last year say they have been living a nightmare. They say they were left financially high and dry with unfinished or never started homes. Some customers say they feared their dream home would never become a reality, but that changed when another home builder stepped up to help.
pahomepage.com
Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices
Don't Waste Your Money: Fast food soda prices
pahomepage.com
No. 1 Penn State wrestling beats Michigan State at sold-out Rec Hall
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat Michigan State 34-6 at a sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are undefeated on the year, with a 10-0 record. In the victory over Michigan State, Penn State had 28 takedowns. The victory comes just two...
pahomepage.com
Thompson, Lady Lions snap beat Wisconsin, snap three-game losing skid
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Lady Lions beat Wisconsin 74-69 on Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Senior guard Taniyah Thompson had a season-high 27 points. Madison-native Lelani Kapinus had nine points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in the win. She tallied her 500th career point.
