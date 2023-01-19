ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

nwestiowa.com

O'Brien County Supervisors - evaluation

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County will have little input in the process that determines the siting of feedlots and similar facilities this year as a result of a decision made at the Jan. 3 county supervisors’ meeting. At its meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors voted against re-adopting the construction evaluation...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

At Least Two Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze

Spencer, Iowa — Firefighters from at least two northwest Iowa communities were called to the scene of a blaze Sunday afternoon in Spencer’s downtown business district. Witnesses tell KIWA that the fire is in a building located between 2nd and 3rd streets, on the west side of Grand Avenue, which is Highway 71 & 18, passing through the heart of downtown Spencer. The building reportedly houses a business on the ground floor, with multiple apartments upstairs.
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Osceola County’s museums seeking more public funds

SIBLEY—Three Osceola County museums were the main topic of the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Janet Stofferan, curator of McCallum Museum in Sibley, made a general request of $4,000 for each museum — an increase from $3,000 each received last year — before explaining how her facility would use any funds received. DeBoer Grocery Museum in Ashton and Tracy House Museum in Ocheyedan were the other two petitioning groups.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a fire engulfed a home early this morning in Harrisburg. LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover

Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates

HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
HAWARDEN, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa — First responders in Spencer are battling a blaze in the 200 Block of Grand Avenue. Clay County Sheriff's Office said "due to a large structure fire, Grand Ave from 1st to 4th Street is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area." Spencer Main Street shared...
SPENCER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ireton Council is 'all in' with Ireton Clinic expansion

IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss possible expansion of the Ireton Clinic. Hawarden Regional Healthcare currently rents a portion on the east side of the city office building at 318 Main St. for its Ireton clinic. This summer...
IRETON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed

Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
SPENCER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Birders participant in N'West Iowa count

REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
LYON COUNTY, IA
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

