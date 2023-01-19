Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County Supervisors - evaluation
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County will have little input in the process that determines the siting of feedlots and similar facilities this year as a result of a decision made at the Jan. 3 county supervisors’ meeting. At its meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors voted against re-adopting the construction evaluation...
kiwaradio.com
At Least Two Departments Battle Spencer Business District Blaze
Spencer, Iowa — Firefighters from at least two northwest Iowa communities were called to the scene of a blaze Sunday afternoon in Spencer’s downtown business district. Witnesses tell KIWA that the fire is in a building located between 2nd and 3rd streets, on the west side of Grand Avenue, which is Highway 71 & 18, passing through the heart of downtown Spencer. The building reportedly houses a business on the ground floor, with multiple apartments upstairs.
voiceofalexandria.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
nwestiowa.com
Osceola County’s museums seeking more public funds
SIBLEY—Three Osceola County museums were the main topic of the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Janet Stofferan, curator of McCallum Museum in Sibley, made a general request of $4,000 for each museum — an increase from $3,000 each received last year — before explaining how her facility would use any funds received. DeBoer Grocery Museum in Ashton and Tracy House Museum in Ocheyedan were the other two petitioning groups.
dakotanewsnow.com
No one injured in overnight Harrisburg fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a fire engulfed a home early this morning in Harrisburg. LCSO deputies were dispatched to a house fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. Units from the Harrisburg, Tea and Sioux Falls fire departments responded to the scene.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
kelo.com
Minnehaha Sheriff looking for child abuser
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff is searching for a child abuser. Authorities are looking for Kaynen Dantrel Nipp. Nipp is wanted for abuse and cruelty to a minor under seven years old. Nipp is 23 years old, stand five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Semi Rollover
Alvord, Iowa — An Orange City truck driver was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident near Alvord Wednesday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, they responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the 2300 mile of Elmwood Avenue. Deputies say Bradley VandeWeerd, of...
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
siouxlandnews.com
Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Spencer
SPENCER, Iowa — First responders in Spencer are battling a blaze in the 200 Block of Grand Avenue. Clay County Sheriff's Office said "due to a large structure fire, Grand Ave from 1st to 4th Street is closed until further notice. Please avoid the area." Spencer Main Street shared...
nwestiowa.com
Ireton Council is 'all in' with Ireton Clinic expansion
IRETON—The Ireton City Council was joined by Jason Pullman from Hawarden Regional Healthcare on Monday to discuss possible expansion of the Ireton Clinic. Hawarden Regional Healthcare currently rents a portion on the east side of the city office building at 318 Main St. for its Ireton clinic. This summer...
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
kiwaradio.com
Former Hartley Man Sentenced To Club Fed
Sioux City, Iowa — A former Hartley man is headed to federal prison. 35-year-old Joe Ripka of Spencer, formerly of Hartley, will spend more than a year in federal prison after his August guilty plea to charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. According to federal authorities, Ripka was convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
nwestiowa.com
Birders participant in N'West Iowa count
REGIONAL—On the last Saturday morning in December, Chris Anderson and Peter Binstock made the drive from Sioux Falls, SD, to northwest Lyon County to cover an area included in a Christmas Bird Count based out of Canton, SD. Their day started at 5 a.m., playing taped calls in the...
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Comments / 1