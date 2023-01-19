ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Matthew C. Woodruff

Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
KOKI FOX 23

Struggling pig causes butcher’s death at Hong Kong slaughterhouse, police say

HONG KONG — A butcher attempting to slaughter a struggling pig in a Hong Kong slaughterhouse died after suffering a wound from a meat cleaver, authorities said Friday. According to police, the incident occurred at the Sheung Shui Slaughterhouse at around 1 p.m. local time, Radio Television Hong Kong reported. The butcher, 61, had subdued the animal with an electric stun gun, but the animal regained consciousness and knocked him to the ground, the news outlet reported.
KOKI FOX 23

'Totally irresponsible': Biden faces backlash after new classified documents found at Wilmington home

WASHINGTON — Saturday’s revelation that classified documents had been found at President Biden’s private home in Wilmington, Del., proved fodder for congressional Republicans who took the following morning’s political talk shows to vow aggressive investigation of how he and his top advisers handled classified materials during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.
WILMINGTON, DE

