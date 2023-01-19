Read full article on original website
Related
ktbb.com
Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils mural at local park
TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.
Hopkins County Commissioners Court Considers Expanding Fireworks Sales
The Hopkins County Commissioners Court will consider adding select holidays for the sale of fireworks in Hopkins county. Currently there are only two periods in which fireworks are legally permitted to be sold, these dates are: June 24th-July 4th, Dec 20th-Jan 1st. The Commissioners Court has proposed the idea of...
ssnewstelegram.com
Sulphur Springs banker named to foundation board
AUSTIN — The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) is proud to announce that Kevin Monk, executive vice president and chief operations officer of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs, now serves on the IBAT Education Foundation board of directors for 2022-23. He officially accepted this position during the Education Foundation’s December board meeting.
Law, Sellers Sign Up For Place 6 and Place 7 Sulphur Springs City Council
Tyler Law has signed up for Place 6 Sulphur Springs City Council. This seat is currently occupied by Doug Moore. John A. Sellers has just filed an application for his seat which is Place 7 of the Sulphur Springs City Council. Sellers has previously served the city as mayor.
Sulphur Springs High School HOSA News
Two Sulphur Springs High School students placed and one advanced to State this past weekend in the HOSA Leadership Competition. HOSA is the statewide program of student lead activities designed to develop future leaders for the health care system. SSHS students Mac McCoy placed 4th on Round two in Healthy Lifestyles and Aubrey Crawford placed 2nd and advanced to State in speaking skills where she will compete in March in Round Rock, Texas. Sponsors took an amazing group of kids, and they ALL did a great job. Due to district placement by HOSA, SSHS studests were competing against 6A schools and preparatory schools. Jenny Arledge, SSHS CTE director said, “We have never been prouder to be a part of SSHS!!!”
Commission Recommends Approval Of Final Plat For Ladera RV Resort, Denial Of 2 Rezoning Requests
Sulphur Springs Planning and Zoning Commission Monday evening approved the final plat request submitted for Ladera RV Resort, pushing it forward with a recommendation that the City Council approve it at the regular February meeting. The city board is recommending the two rezoning requests be denied, however. Ladera RV Resort...
316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas
I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
Historical Black church in Tyler needs donations for demolition: ‘Sad ending for a building that had a great history’
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The City of Tyler said St. James CME church is a hazard, filled with asbestos and needs to be demolished. The church building in downtown Tyler hasn’t been in use for 20 years but has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years. “A sad ending for a building […]
easttexasradio.com
UPDATE-Bomb Threat Closes Sulphur Springs Elementary School
They lifted the enhanced security for all campuses at Sulphur Springs ISD. After a thorough search, they cleared the Sulphur Springs Elementary School, and students will return to classes Thursday. Sulphur Springs Elementary School students and staff were evacuated to League Street Church of Christ Wednesday morning after someone phoned...
KTRE
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
Planning & Zoning Commission To Consider Final Plat For Ladera RV Resort, 2 Rezoning Requests
The Sulphur Springs Planning & Zoning Commission is slated to consider approving a final plat for Ladera RV Resort, and two rezoning requests during the regular monthly meeting, slated to begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 16, 2023, in Sulphur Springs Municipal Building, 201 North Davis St. Ladera RV Resort. Cole...
“Love Letters” Set for This Weekend at Community Players Inc.
Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities
By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Bookings
Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
King’s Academy announces Head of School’s death
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post. McEntire […]
First Phase Of Construction Begins On New Jail Trusty Housing Facility
The first phase of construction has begun on the new jail trusty housing facility on Houston Street, across from Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center which houses the current jail and sheriff’s office. Hopkins County Commissioners Court, the sheriff, chief deputy and jail administrator met with SEDALCO Construction Services Superintendent...
City Recognizes Employees Reaching 5-Year Milestones Over the Past 3 Years
The City of Sulphur Springs has many dedicated individuals who have continued to serve city residents for numerous years. To recognize those individuals for their work, the city presents service pins for each 5-year milestone an employee works. Earlier this month, Sulphur Springs City Council recognized 10 of those employees who were able to attend the regular monthly council meeting; 16 were not able to attend, however.
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee
Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee began her earthly journey on March 21, 1926 to Mabe and Ammie Stokes, born in the St. Luke Community in Hopkins County, Texas. She was reared in a Christian home and as a young girl she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and united with the St. Luke Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Dorthula remained a faithful member, until her health began to fail.
John Michael Boles
Memorial service for John Michael Boles, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away on January 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements under...
Jordan Sawyer
A celebration of life for Jordan Sawyer, age 79 of Prosper, Texas will be held at Blanco BBQ in San Antonio, TX, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. The spreading of Mr. Sawyer’s ashes will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Heroes Ranch in Quitman, TX on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 2