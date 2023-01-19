TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO