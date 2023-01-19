ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Comments / 2

Related
ktbb.com

Keep Tyler Beautiful unveils mural at local park

TYLER — Keep Tyler Beautiful has unveiled a new restroom mural at Noble E. Young Park. The park is currently being renovated and will be reopening later this year, according to a news release. The mural, completed in December, was painted by local artist Jamie Robinson and features the phrase “Good things happen here.” Robinson is also working on a special companion piece that will be unveiled during the park’s grand opening. Other restroom murals are currently in progress at Pollard Park, Lindsey Park, and P.T. Cole Park. It is the goal of Keep Tyler Beautiful to cover all Tyler area park restrooms with murals in the next few years as part of their ongoing mission of beautification, according to the release.
TYLER, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Sulphur Springs banker named to foundation board

AUSTIN — The Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) is proud to announce that Kevin Monk, executive vice president and chief operations officer of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs, now serves on the IBAT Education Foundation board of directors for 2022-23. He officially accepted this position during the Education Foundation’s December board meeting.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs High School HOSA News

Two Sulphur Springs High School students placed and one advanced to State this past weekend in the HOSA Leadership Competition. HOSA is the statewide program of student lead activities designed to develop future leaders for the health care system. SSHS students Mac McCoy placed 4th on Round two in Healthy Lifestyles and Aubrey Crawford placed 2nd and advanced to State in speaking skills where she will compete in March in Round Rock, Texas. Sponsors took an amazing group of kids, and they ALL did a great job. Due to district placement by HOSA, SSHS studests were competing against 6A schools and preparatory schools. Jenny Arledge, SSHS CTE director said, “We have never been prouder to be a part of SSHS!!!”
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

316 Acres of Waterfront Freedom For Sale in Alba, Texas

I think I have finally found a home on a giant piece of property that checks every box you could want located in Alba, Texas. This place gives you plenty of privacy, it’s got so many amenities to keep everyone comfortable, plus it offers amazing opportunities to go hunting and fishing on the property. If you’re in the market for a luxury home in Texas this is one that you will have to look at seriously putting in an offer.
ALBA, TX
easttexasradio.com

UPDATE-Bomb Threat Closes Sulphur Springs Elementary School

They lifted the enhanced security for all campuses at Sulphur Springs ISD. After a thorough search, they cleared the Sulphur Springs Elementary School, and students will return to classes Thursday. Sulphur Springs Elementary School students and staff were evacuated to League Street Church of Christ Wednesday morning after someone phoned...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

“Love Letters” Set for This Weekend at Community Players Inc.

Opening this coming weekend–four performances starring two different couples in A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters, the story of childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner. Their lifelong correspondence begins when both are children with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards. The pair continues to communicate throughout their lives, and the final letter shows how much they really meant, and gave to, each other over the years—physically apart, perhaps, but spiritually as close as only true lovers can be.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Lights of Life Gala Sponsorship Opportunities

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Bookings

Bond has been set for the Dallas woman accused of phoning in a bomb threat to the Sulphur Springs Elementary School. Thirty-six-year-old Morgan Rechelle Durrett remains in the Hopkins County in lieu of $100,000 bond. It is not yet known what connection, if any, that Durrett has with any student, teacher or staff member at the elementary school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

King’s Academy announces Head of School’s death

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday, King’s Academy Christian School announced the death of their Head of School, Dr. Wayne McEntire. “Please pray. Wayne went to Heaven to be with our Lord today. He will be missed by so many. Please pray for those he left behind,” the school said in a Facebook post. McEntire […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

City Recognizes Employees Reaching 5-Year Milestones Over the Past 3 Years

The City of Sulphur Springs has many dedicated individuals who have continued to serve city residents for numerous years. To recognize those individuals for their work, the city presents service pins for each 5-year milestone an employee works. Earlier this month, Sulphur Springs City Council recognized 10 of those employees who were able to attend the regular monthly council meeting; 16 were not able to attend, however.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee

Dorthula “Dorothy” Lee began her earthly journey on March 21, 1926 to Mabe and Ammie Stokes, born in the St. Luke Community in Hopkins County, Texas. She was reared in a Christian home and as a young girl she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior and united with the St. Luke Baptist Church, Sulphur Springs, Texas. Dorthula remained a faithful member, until her health began to fail.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

John Michael Boles

Memorial service for John Michael Boles, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away on January 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements under...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Jordan Sawyer

A celebration of life for Jordan Sawyer, age 79 of Prosper, Texas will be held at Blanco BBQ in San Antonio, TX, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. The spreading of Mr. Sawyer’s ashes will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Heroes Ranch in Quitman, TX on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
PROSPER, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy