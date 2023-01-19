Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller entered this world December 21, 1931. He was born to Hilbert F. Keller and Regina (Halbach) Keller in Burlington. He had two older sisters and one younger sister and often “complained” to his children and grandchildren that he had to wear hand me down clothes from his older sisters for years. He left this world for a better place on January 12, 2023, to join wife June, who passed away in October 2021, for more adventures with her.

