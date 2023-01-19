Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
County Board to consider updated Anti-Crime Plan
WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting on Tuesday to review an updated Anti-Crime Plan after the original was voted down last year. The Anti-Crime Plan referendum, announced in July 2022, was voted down in November 2022. It would have created and...
Richfield subdivision plat OK’d
RICHFIELD — A new development slated to bring 19 new homes to the village is ready to move forward, as it cleared its final hurdles at the Village Board this week. On Thursday, the board approved approved three items for the Monches Highlands subdivision. The development’s final plat was the main item, and with that approval, Village Administrator Jim Healy said the developer has all the needed approvals to begin building houses and working on the site.
Delafield council proposes $450 fire fee
DELAFIELD — Lake Country Fire & Rescue’s seven participating municipalities agree that the understaffed department is underperforming, but disagree on how the consolidated fire district should be funded as LCFR pursues a staffing plan accompanied by budget increases. On Monday, the Delafield Common Council met to discuss details...
Six decades of service
WEST BEND — The Threshold Incorporated is celebrating 60 years of providing services and programs to individuals with cognitive and physical disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and developmental delays in the Washington County area and beyond. “We are excited to share this milestone with our local community and its members,”...
Rehab Resources welcomed to Brookfield Chamber of Commerce
BROOKFIELD — The Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday to welcome Rehab Resources to the chamber. Rehab Resources provides physical occupational and speech therapy services and recently opened a new clinic in Brookfield at 3360 Gateway Drive. In addition to seeing infants through young...
August A. ‘Augie’ Ulrich
August A. “Augie” Ulrich passed away peacefully after a brief illness at the age of 81 on January 2, 2023. August was born on August 6, 1941, to Andrew and Eleanor Ulrich in Oshkosh. After attending Oshkosh Senior High School, he graduated from the Mercy Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in 1961.
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller
Frederick (Fred) Herman Keller entered this world December 21, 1931. He was born to Hilbert F. Keller and Regina (Halbach) Keller in Burlington. He had two older sisters and one younger sister and often “complained” to his children and grandchildren that he had to wear hand me down clothes from his older sisters for years. He left this world for a better place on January 12, 2023, to join wife June, who passed away in October 2021, for more adventures with her.
Patricia ‘Trish’ Carol Jump
Dec. 25, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2022. Trish Jump, age 81, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. She was born December 25, 1941, in Waukesha, the daughter of Malcolm and Ethyl (Vick) Kline. She married J. Raymond Jump on April 2, 1960. Surviving are her loving...
Shirley Lou Roberts
Shirley Lou Roberts, 86, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on January 17, 2023. Shirley was born in Bloomington, Illinois, to Jolly and Agnes Simpson in 1936. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Roberts. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Jerry (Waukesha) and Ken (Plover), five...
Armed robbery prompts standoff in Waukesha
WAUKESHA — A person of interest was taken into custody Friday afternoon after an armed robbery prompted a standoff at a home near Cumberland Drive and Hine Avenue. According to a press release from the Waukesha Police Department, officers met with an individual at around 5:30 a.m. who said he was the victim of an armed robbery. The victim told police a male had presented a firearm and took his wallet and other personal possessions.
Theresa ‘Terri’ Cotton
Theresa “Terri” Cotton of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on July 18, 1928, the daughter of Peter and Mary (Crowley) Morand. On August 3, 1946, she married Jack F. Cotton. He preceded her in death...
Police squad video lost during backup error
WAUKESHA — About a year’s worth of Waukesha police squad car videos were lost due to an error in the backup process, but a department spokesman said data recovery efforts are ongoing and some videos were recovered and provided to requesters. A memo from Waukesha Information Technology Director...
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff
Evelyn Jane Butzlaff (nee Wachendorf) passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilbert Butzlaff; sons, Bruce Butzlaff and David Butzlaff; and her sister, Erma (the late Dwight) Keen. Evelyn is survived by her son, Roger (Diane) Butzlaff; daughter, Jeanne Butzlaff; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Butzlaff; granddaughters, Sarah Butzlaff and Crystal (Remington) Schieffer; great-grandchildren, Connor and Saoirse; sister, Lela (Cliff) Theriault; and brothers, William (Neenah) Wachendorf, Robert (Barb) Wachendorf and Roy (Debbie) Niedermeier. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Sellers helps No. 11 Maryland women cruise past Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Shyanne Sellers scored 13 points in the first quarter and matched a career best with 21 points as No. 11 Maryland cruised to a 77-64 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night. Maryland (15-4, 6-2 Big Ten) built a double-digit lead five minutes in and led 28-15...
Lucille S. ‘Luci’ Domecki
Lucille S. “Luci” Domecki, born Nov. 22, 1946, age 76, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully in Arizona on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Significant other of Greg Fagan. Dear mother of Mary Ann (Dan) Roeber and Bernie Jr. (Jill) Domecki. Loving daughter of Everett and Marianna Schweda. Dear sister of Susan (Greg Puza) Schweda. Luci is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Spartans fall short in comeback attempt
WEST BEND — The lesson was simple for Grafton boys basketball coach Damon James following the Black Hawks harrowing 62-56, North Shore Conference victory over tenacious host West Bend West Friday night. “We’ve simply got to play harder,” he said. “We really had no energy or effort tonight. We...
Chargers defense shuts down Owls
JACKSON — Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s girls basketball team had no interest in being part of a feel-good story. The Chargers welcomed Slinger to town Thursday night. And the Owls — playing their first game under interim coach Kevin Debroux — were hoping to give their new boss something to celebrate.
