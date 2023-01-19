ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wauwatosa, WI

Racine & Me: Community Calendar including pendant-making event

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about a number of upcoming events, including an opportunity to create pendant necklaces. Greving first discussed a Forest Therapy Series. “A walk in the woods” has long been viewed as therapeutic. Now there is research to demonstrate that. Enjoy a guided walk through the woods and lakefront of the Siena grounds based on the practice of Forest Therapy. Each two-hour experience will include brief explanations of the history and science of Forest Therapy, personal reflection time, and community building. The sessions balance guided events that provide structure and opportunities for creativity and serendipity. Enjoy experiencing nature through the senses and taking time for tea with the group. Based on the Japanese practice of “forest bathing,” Forest Therapy is a science-based experience of wellness and connection with natural environments. It is based on the principle that we humans are a part of nature, not separate from it, and are related to all other beings in fundamental ways.
RACINE, WI
Racine & Me: 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Rich Smith and Ron Schulz of Over Our Head Players joined us in studio to discuss the 2023 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Judges choose the best to produce. Then, in the ultimate interactive experience, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs' signature hijinks between plays. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance! Nine finalists were selected for performance at the "2023 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival." Between July and October, a record-breaking 706 scripts were submitted for consideration. Playwrights from 44 states and 13 foreign countries entered the competition.
RACINE, WI
Racine & Me: Meet The Foocoustics

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The Foocoustics joined us to perform in studio for Ra-Sing & Me!. Tom Tenant and Sam Sturdevant are the members of the band. This is their second band together. The duo were high school friends and reunited after ten years in different states. Their band...
RACINE, WI
Carroll University's animal behavior students meet their foster dogs for the semester

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Students at Carroll University were introduced to some new furry friends this past week. The university and the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County have been partners for years, connecting animal behavior students with foster dogs for a semester. These dogs will eventually...
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CD Warehouse in Kenosha closing at end of January

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's the end of an era for some music lovers in Southeastern Wisconsin. One of the only stores where customers can still buy, sell and trade CDs in Kenosha is closing at the end of the month. Candy Eisenhauer, a long-time musician, is preparing to...
KENOSHA, WI
Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Two teens, 13 and 14, shot Saturday night, 14-year-old dies of injuries

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- According to Milwaukee police, late Saturday night, the 14-year-old boy died of injuries following the shooting. Currently, no suspects are in custody. Neighbors say it's just another tragic incident that should have never happened,. "Well, what I heard was shots fired, and they weren't consistent. There...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Shooting specialist's method for improved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The jump shot in basketball is maybe the most precious skill to have in the modern-day sport. But what if throughout the history of the sport we've been thinking about it the wrong way?. "Is it conceivably that there could be a categorically better way to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!

NOW: Sunday Mid-Morning Update: Several snow opportunities this coming week & eventually colder too!. Update as of 9 am Sunday, January 22nd... Snow continues across the area this morning. Count on a few more hours of this. Please watch the roads for slick spots and lower visibility. Improvements will come this afternoon. Maybe with some sun too. More snow chances increase the middle of the week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
A few shots of snow this coming week followed by some colder weather

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With the looming snow drought, any chance of wintry weather is very welcomed. It looks like we have a few chances of snow, mainly late Saturday night and Sunday morning. There's another opportunity as well on Wednesday into Thursday. So far this season, we've only seen 7.8" in Milwaukee. This was the same exact amount we had last year at this time. For the overnight event into Sunday morning, we could see at least a half an inch. Watch the roads for slick spots.
MILWAUKEE, WI

