Owasso, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Approval for new Tulsa County Election Board Headquarters is given in seconds

TULSA, Okla. — The Board of County Commissioners wasted no time Thursday morning. All three commissioners voted unanimously to approve spending $9.1 million dollars to relocate the Tulsa County Election Board headquarters, in just four seconds. The plan to relocate the headquarters has been in the works for two...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood coming to Broken Arrow

A new art piece is coming to the Rose District next month as a part of the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood series, the City of Broken Arrow announced. The piece titled An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron is the second installment of the community outreach program from the Gilcrease Museum’s collection.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police respond to 3 car collision north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa fire rescues man who fell into trench

TULSA, Okla. — A man was rescued on Friday after he fell into a trench at a construction site in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department Rescue Task Force had to use a fire ladder to get the man out from a 15-foot-deep trench due to the ground soil being unstable for crews, the fire department said in a social media post.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

BBB offers tips for choosing professional organizers

TULSA, Okla. — For many of us, an organized home is key to peace of mind. And the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some advice before you hire professional organizers to help you declutter and stay organized. Amie Mitchell from the BBB said the first thing people need to...
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County

Washington County Deputies stated they’ve arrested two individuals on first-degree homicide complaints. The sheriff’s workplace stated they had been investigating a doable lacking individuals case. They stated it took them to a house northeast of Dewey the place two individuals had been arrested. Deputies haven’t launched the names...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

World record for largest pizza party set at TU basketball game

TULSA, Okla. — A world record has been set for the world’s largest pizza party. The record was broken at the Tulsa-Tulane men’s basketball game at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on the The University of Tulsa (TU) Campus. The event was organized by Andolini’s Pizza and...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Police searching for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
CATOOSA, OK

