FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Approval for new Tulsa County Election Board Headquarters is given in seconds
TULSA, Okla. — The Board of County Commissioners wasted no time Thursday morning. All three commissioners voted unanimously to approve spending $9.1 million dollars to relocate the Tulsa County Election Board headquarters, in just four seconds. The plan to relocate the headquarters has been in the works for two...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma State Bar Association Suspends License Of Tulsa Attorney Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape
The Oklahoma State Bar Association has suspended the license of a Tulsa legal professional who has been charged with three counts of rape. Jeffrey Krigel is being held within the Tulsa County Jail with out bond. In addition to the rape fees, Krigel can be accused of intimidating two individuals...
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood coming to Broken Arrow
A new art piece is coming to the Rose District next month as a part of the Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood series, the City of Broken Arrow announced. The piece titled An Island of Redbuds on the Cimarron is the second installment of the community outreach program from the Gilcrease Museum’s collection.
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to 3 car collision north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa fire rescues man who fell into trench
TULSA, Okla. — A man was rescued on Friday after he fell into a trench at a construction site in north Tulsa. The Tulsa Fire Department Rescue Task Force had to use a fire ladder to get the man out from a 15-foot-deep trench due to the ground soil being unstable for crews, the fire department said in a social media post.
KOKI FOX 23
New York boy recommends University of Tulsa mascot replacement
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa plans to announce a new mascot at their first home football game this fall. In the meantime, an eight year old from New York is offering up a suggestion. Nax D. Saurus- the Univeristy of Tulsa Saurophaganax. Joel Motskin lives in Scarsdale,...
KOKI FOX 23
Religious walk from Claremore to east Tulsa held
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A religious walk from Claremore to a church in Tulsa was held on Saturday. The final destination of the more than 20 mile walk was St. Thomas More Catholic Church in east Tulsa. Denny Rodriguez with St. Thomas More Catholic Church said the walk was about...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore restaurant raises funds for Special Olympics with ‘polar plunge’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Claremore restaurant hosted their own polar plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oklahoma. J. Farley’s hosted the plunge Saturday in a pool set up outside the restaurant. All participants had to do was raise at least $75 for their chance take the plunge.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso school on brief lockdown Friday
OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso High School was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning after students reported a school employee who they thought was an intruder. FOX23 obtained a letter from Owasso Public Schools sent to parents and guardians notifying them of the lockdown. The letter reads in part,...
KOKI FOX 23
BBB offers tips for choosing professional organizers
TULSA, Okla. — For many of us, an organized home is key to peace of mind. And the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has some advice before you hire professional organizers to help you declutter and stay organized. Amie Mitchell from the BBB said the first thing people need to...
blackchronicle.com
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies stated they’ve arrested two individuals on first-degree homicide complaints. The sheriff’s workplace stated they had been investigating a doable lacking individuals case. They stated it took them to a house northeast of Dewey the place two individuals had been arrested. Deputies haven’t launched the names...
KOKI FOX 23
World record for largest pizza party set at TU basketball game
TULSA, Okla. — A world record has been set for the world’s largest pizza party. The record was broken at the Tulsa-Tulane men’s basketball game at the Donald W. Reynolds Center on the The University of Tulsa (TU) Campus. The event was organized by Andolini’s Pizza and...
KTUL
Deputies identify one suspect in Washington County double homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects arrested Friday in connection to a double homicide. Investigators interviewed two people on Friday for a case that began as a possible missing person or suspicious incident. After the interview, deputies said the case changed to a homicide investigation.
KOKI FOX 23
Two people arrested in connection with Washington County homicide
WASHINTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people were arrested in connection with a homicide in Washington County, the sheriff’s office said Saturday. Deputies have released few details but did say the arrests were made while they were investigating a missing person case. The investigation lead them to a home...
KOKI FOX 23
Police searching for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen After Harassing Phone Call
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court after making a series of threatening phone calls to Bartlesville’s First Church. According to an affidavit, Todd Sinkinson left a series of different threatening voicemails centered on his medical information. The calls had different messages like, “If you release my...
KOKI FOX 23
OHP, Police remove homeless camp along I-44 in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Thursday, Catoosa Police helped the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) cleared people out of a homeless camp located along I-44 in Catoosa. Police explained the camp was set up on Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) property. FOX23 spoke to a few people gathering their belongings. They said...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
