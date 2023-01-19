Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan's Dug McDaniel With Message For Fans Ahead Of Today's Game
The freshman point guard didn't take kindly to some of the criticism leveled against him following Michigan's loss to Maryland earlier this week.
Gut reactions from Michigan basketball win over Minnesota
Michigan basketball didn’t play its best game of the season but the Wolverines survived against Minnesota and here are the gut reactions. A win is a win, especially when you have been struggling and while Michigan basketball‘s effort on Sunday against Minnesota won’t win any beauty contests, it was important all the same.
Eleven Warriors
Rotten in Ann Arbor
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota
If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines’ go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
Michigan Daily
New-look top six propels Michigan to 5-4 overtime victory
MINNEAPOLIS — The two-minute intermission before overtime Saturday night had an eerie feeling. It was a grim feeling, a dooming feeling, an ‘it’s going to happen again’ feeling. A feeling, that for the No. 8 Michigan hockey team, was all too familiar. The Wolverines had been...
This Is Michigan's Best Offensive Line Ever
Michigan has had star-studded offensive lines for decades but the 2023 version could be the best ever.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season
Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
Carson Cooper was initially going to redshirt for MSU. Now he’s playing key minutes.
The Jackson native who went to IMG Academy in Florida has gotten more playing time over the last few weeks, but as our Ian Kress shares, playing this season wasn't initially in the cards for Cooper.
Michigan Daily
In Michigan’s loss, it came down to what went right for Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 2 Minnesota men’s hockey team could’ve pointed to a litany of moments where things simply didn’t go their way. It could’ve been Matthew Knies’ equalizing goal ripped away by a whistle before junior goaltender Erik Portillo fully secured the puck. It could’ve been the multitude of shots that rang off the post to the chagrin of the Golden Gophers faithful. It could’ve been a slashing penalty which hobbled star forward Logan Cooley.
He’s a Cass Tech legend: Meet Willie 'Roy' Ogletree, basketball scorekeeper of 48 years
When Willie “Roy” Ogletree is asked whether he can pass along a phone number for Steve Hall, the closeness of the two men is apparent by the time the eyes of the recipient reach the third line of the iPhone contact card: Instead of a job title or company name, the description is simply “My Boy!”
wisportsheroics.com
Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”
In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
mgoblue
Wolverines Rally for Home Win Over No. 4 Oklahoma
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team rallied after dropping the doubles point, winning the first four singles matches off court to knock off No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Friday evening in front of 304 fans at the Varsity Tennis Center. Michigan dropped a tightly...
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider Podcast: Impact of Weiss departure, more on Jadyn Davis
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich analyze the...
Is another 2024 five-star QB emerging on Michigan’s radar?
Michigan’s football program went all-in on Detroit Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore during the class of 2023 recruiting cycle. The Wolverines were the first program to offer Moore when he was in eighth grade, long before he ascended into one of the top overall prospects in the country.
JUST IN: Michigan Football Assistant Terminated
In a strange and unexpected turn of events, Michigan Football co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has been terminated from his position with the program.
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the state
A popular Michigan-based restaurant chain is opening another new location in the state early next month. Read on to learn more. On Monday, February 6, 2023, the popular Michigan-based restaurant chain HopCat will be opening its newest Michigan location in Royal Oak to the public, according to local sources.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
HometownLife.com
Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus
The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
Comments / 0