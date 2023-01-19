ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

FanSided

Gut reactions from Michigan basketball win over Minnesota

Michigan basketball didn’t play its best game of the season but the Wolverines survived against Minnesota and here are the gut reactions. A win is a win, especially when you have been struggling and while Michigan basketball‘s effort on Sunday against Minnesota won’t win any beauty contests, it was important all the same.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Rotten in Ann Arbor

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. MICHIGAN HEADLINES: CLICK-BAIT OR ACTUAL SCANDAL(S)?. You may be familiar with how Michigan co-captain Mazi Smith was cited with felony weapons charges in the middle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball F Jett Howard suffers injury vs. Minnesota

If you have been following along with the Michigan basketball team so far this season, you are well aware that freshman Jett Howard, has been one of the best players on the team. In fact, Howard has been the Wolverines’ go-to player on quite a few occasions this season. Unfortunately, during Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Howard suffered an injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

New-look top six propels Michigan to 5-4 overtime victory

MINNEAPOLIS — The two-minute intermission before overtime Saturday night had an eerie feeling. It was a grim feeling, a dooming feeling, an ‘it’s going to happen again’ feeling. A feeling, that for the No. 8 Michigan hockey team, was all too familiar. The Wolverines had been...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Maryland Basketball is heading back to ACC country next season

Maryland basketball's 2023-2024 schedule will include a trip back to ACC Country. "Maryland, Clemson, Davidson, and UAB are expected to headline the 2023 Asheville Championship," Jon Rothstein reported. "There is no timetable on an official announcement. Official dates and matchups are also TBD. This season's Asheville Championship featured Elon, Harvard, East Tennessee State, and Louisiana."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Michigan Daily

In Michigan’s loss, it came down to what went right for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The No. 2 Minnesota men’s hockey team could’ve pointed to a litany of moments where things simply didn’t go their way. It could’ve been Matthew Knies’ equalizing goal ripped away by a whistle before junior goaltender Erik Portillo fully secured the puck. It could’ve been the multitude of shots that rang off the post to the chagrin of the Golden Gophers faithful. It could’ve been a slashing penalty which hobbled star forward Logan Cooley.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
mgoblue

Wolverines Rally for Home Win Over No. 4 Oklahoma

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team rallied after dropping the doubles point, winning the first four singles matches off court to knock off No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Friday evening in front of 304 fans at the Varsity Tennis Center. Michigan dropped a tightly...
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Detroit Catholic Central High School plans for new athletic fields, parking garage on north end of campus

The first major addition to Detroit Catholic Central High School's athletic fields since the school relocated to Novi could come in the near future. A new set of athletic fields, as well as a 700-space parking garage, are planned at the Novi school, 27225 Wixom Road. Estimated to cost several million dollars, the project will expand the campus' building footprint north of its current layout and could begin in earnest as early as this year.
NOVI, MI

