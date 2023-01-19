ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived Sunday in Algeria for a low-key two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy with help from the gas-rich North African country. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Like all ranking visitors, Meloni’s first stop was laying a wreath at the Monument of Martyrs. The monument on a hilltop overlooking the capital commemorates Algerians who died winning the country’s independence from France in 1962. The Italian leader also planned to visit an Italian naval ship at the port of Algiers.

