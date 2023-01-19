Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Putin Ally Says West's Deliveries of New Weapons to Kyiv Will Lead to Global Catastrophe
(Reuters) - A close ally of President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that deliveries of offensive weapons to Kyiv that threaten Russia's territories will lead to a global catastrophe and make arguments against using weapons of mass destruction untenable. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the Duma - Russia's lower house of...
A spat over whether Russian troops can grow beards is a telling clue about the state of Putin's forces at a critical moment
A push for clean-shaven soldiers is likely a key test of Russian forces, but the Wagner Group mercenaries and others aren't falling in line.
US News and World Report
Turkey Condemns Sweden Protests, Cancels Ministers' Meeting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden’s defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest outside...
US News and World Report
Russia's Wagner to Send Kyiv Bodies of Soldiers Killed in Soledar - Report
(Reuters) - The private Russian military group Wagner plans to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in the captured town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported on Saturday. Wagner said on Jan. 11 it had captured...
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Canada says Cameroon warring parties agree to enter peace process
YAOUNDE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The government of Cameroon and some separatist factions in the English-speaking regions of the country have agreed to enter into a process aimed at resolving a conflict that has killed over 6,000 people, Canada's foreign ministry said.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Russia-Ukraine war: Germany expects decision ‘soon’ on delivery of tanks to Ukraine; Zelenskiy vows to fight corruption – live
Berlin says it will not ‘stand in the way’ of Poland sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine; Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there will be ‘no return to what used to be in the past’
Allies impatient with German caution on Ukraine arms, rooted in political culture
Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has gained a reputation for hesitating.
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrived Sunday in Algeria for a low-key two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy with help from the gas-rich North African country. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Like all ranking visitors, Meloni’s first stop was laying a wreath at the Monument of Martyrs. The monument on a hilltop overlooking the capital commemorates Algerians who died winning the country’s independence from France in 1962. The Italian leader also planned to visit an Italian naval ship at the port of Algiers.
US News and World Report
At Least Five Killed in Blast, Attack Near Mogadishu Mayor's Office
MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Islamist fighters set off a bomb then stormed a government building in Somalia's capital on Sunday, killing at least five civilians, the ministry of information said. Attackers from the al Shabaab group charged into the block that houses the office of Mogadishu's mayor around noon and got caught...
US News and World Report
Germany Would Not Block Poland From Sending Tanks to Ukraine - Minister
PARIS (Reuters) -Germany's foreign minister said on Sunday her government would not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, in a possible breakthrough for Kyiv which wants the tanks for its fight against Russia's invasion. Ukrainian officials have been calling on Western...
US News and World Report
Kremlin Tells 'Deluded' West That Tanks for Ukraine Will Change Nothing
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Western countries supplying additional tanks to Ukraine would not change the course of the conflict and the West would regret its "delusion" that Ukraine could win on the battlefield. European leaders meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany urged Berlin...
Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North...
US News and World Report
Germany and France Vow Support for Ukraine, Including Military
PARIS (Reuters) - Germany and France on Sunday vowed to assist Ukraine for as long as needed and to support efforts to prosecute war criminals. Assistance for Ukraine during its war with Russia would be focused on specific areas including the military and the economy, the two nations said in a joint statement that followed a meeting of top government officials in Paris.
US News and World Report
Turkey Summons Swedish Envoy Over Permission for Protest -Source
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden's ambassador on Friday over authorities' permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the "provocative" protest, which they said...
US News and World Report
Russian Warship Armed With Hypersonic Missiles to Join Drills With China, S.Africa
(Reuters) - A Russian warship armed with new-generation hypersonic cruise weapons will participate in joint exercises with the navies of China and South Africa in February, the Russian state agency, TASS, said on Monday. It was the first official mention of the participation by the frigate, "Admiral of the Fleet...
ABC News
Slovakia holds referendum to enable snap election
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia -- Slovakia held a nationwide referendum Saturday on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election. President Zuzana Caputova’s decided on the ballot last year after three opposition parties gathered over 380,000 signatures supporting the move. The constitution currently doesn’t offer such an option....
US News and World Report
Russia Increases Shelling in Regions Outside Ukraine's Donbas - Officials
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern regions outside the main front line in the Donbas industrial area, officials from the Zaporizhzhia and Sumy regions said on Saturday. Russia's defence ministry said a recent offensive had put its army's units in more advantageous positions along the Zaporizhzhia...
Comments / 0