Whitley County Sheriff’s Office investigating burglary
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office are asking people in the Emlyn community with security cameras to check for suspicious activity between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies are looking for evidence to a crime that happened at Jones’ Pit Stop....
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Assault Charges
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Noah Ritchie arrested Rebecca Lynn Bruner age 44 of London on Wednesday afternoon January 18, 2023 at approximately 3:45 PM. The arrest occurred...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
WSAZ
Bond set for man charged after body found inside car after police chase
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bond of $1 million has been set for the man police say led them on a chase with a woman’s body in the back of his vehicle. Yesterday, Jan. 19, Kentucky State Police released the identity of the body found in the back of David Reed’s vehicle as Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
WKYT 27
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
WBKO
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
Teenage boy reported missing in Somerset
Aiden Lewis Miller was last seen leaving 107 Rock Quarry Rd. on Thursday.
wftgam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
fox56news.com
Madison County man arrested on multiple drug charges, possible overdose
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received calls of a possible overdose at a Dollar General store on Wednesday. When deputies arrived at the Dollar General on Irvine Road the target vehicle was pulling onto the road, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
BCSD: Pineville man arrested after deputy sees him strangling, punching woman
BELL COUNTY, Ky. — A Pineville man is in custody after deputies said he held a gun to a woman's head and a machete to her throat shortly before they found him strangling and punching her in the backyard. According to the Bell County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived to...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested Kristy Johnson age 38 of Chaney Ridge Rd., London on Friday night January 13, 2023 at approximately 9:12 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd.,...
WLKY.com
Dead woman found in back of car after police chase on I-75 in Kentucky
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — A dead body was found in the back of a car involved in a police chase on I-75, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County. A trooper was doing routine traffic patrols there when they spotted a vehicle driving “dangerously” and tried to pull it over. The vehicle initially pulled over, but then took off again.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
q95fm.net
Four Individuals Arrested On Drug Charges Following Home Visit
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department:. On Friday January 13th, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted Probation and Parole officers on a home visit at a residence located on Water tank Road in the Closplint community. Upon arrival, officers observed a female subject later identified as Ashley Cobb throw a bag out the back door that is believed to be Methamphetamine.
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
q95fm.net
Wayne County Man to Appear in Court for Assault and Strangulation Charges
A man from Monticello was recently served court summons for assault and strangulation charges. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have served Christopher Guinn of Monticello with 2 County District Court Criminal Summons for 1st degree strangulation and 4th degree assault. Guinn has received a court date.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges
A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
