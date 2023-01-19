ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Gender bill veto would be an outrage - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said the UK government would be using trans people as a "political weapon" if it decides to block Scottish gender reforms. The first minister said any veto of the legislation would be an "outrage". The UK government said it had not yet decided whether to use powers...
BBC

Rishi Sunak defends jet use after Labour 'A-list' jibe

Rishi Sunak has said he takes domestic flights to be more "effective" at his job after Labour accused him of an "A-list" lifestyle at taxpayers' expense. The PM used a French-made RAF jet for the 230-mile journey to Blackpool to promote his "levelling up" policy. He later flew 120 miles...
BBC

Why Jacinda Ardern's star waned in New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern came to the prime ministership of New Zealand by what amounted to an accident and had her five-year term defined by a series of crises. Her management of those crises, particularly the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre of 51 Muslims by a gunman, won her international acclaim. And initially,...
The Independent

Channel migrants: Most people claiming to be modern slavery victims are Albanian

More than half of migrants who claimed to be victims of modern slavery after crossing the Channel in the first half of last year were Albanian, figures suggest.Home Office data obtained under freedom of information (FOI) laws indicate 1,156 people were recorded as making such a claim between January and June 2022.Of these, 591 were Albanian, according to figures provided by the department following a request from campaign group Migration Watch.Some 116 other people claiming to be victims of modern slavery during this period were from Eritrea, 89 were from Sudan, 71 were from Iran, 69 were from Vietnam and...
The Guardian

Michael Gove denies south-east favoured by levelling up funds

The levelling up secretary has denied that the south-east is getting an unfair proportion of money aimed at tackling inequality in the UK. On a media round, Michael Gove repeatedly denied that the latest announcement of £2.1bn for 100 projects was a tilt away from funding the north of England.
BBC

Chris Hipkins set to replace Jacinda Ardern as New Zealand PM

New Zealand Labour MP Chris Hipkins is set to replace Jacinda Ardern as prime minister after becoming the only nominee for the party's leadership. He was first elected to parliament in 2008 and was appointed minister for Covid-19 in November 2020. In Ms Ardern's shock announcement on Thursday she said...
Deadline

BBC Chairman Helped Boris Johnson Secure $990,000 Loan Weeks Before Winning Job – Reports

BBC Chairman Richard Sharp helped to arrange a guarantee on a loan of up to £800,000 ($990,000) for Boris Johnson weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role at the broadcaster, according to a new report. Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker, was involved in talks about how to help fund the former Prime Minister’s lifestyle in late 2020. At the time, Johnson was facing financial trouble due to a divorce, childcare costs, and bills for the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, The Sunday Times Reported. The newspaper continued to report that in 2020 Sharp met Sam Blyth, a...
The Independent

Brexit: Rishi Sunak wants top security adviser to help get protocol deal with EU

Rishi Sunak is understood to have sent Downing Street’s national security adviser to Brussels in a bid to reach a compromise deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Tim Barrow has been tasked with helping the UK reach an agreement with the EU, as negotiations intensify on easing trade checks and finding a suitable role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ).The prime minister is keen for Sir Tim to made use of his “extensive network” of EU contacts to forge a breakthrough, according to The Sunday Times.The Tory government has been keen to replace the ECJ’s role in overseeing...
BBC

Probe urged over claims BBC chair helped Johnson secure loan

Labour is calling for a parliamentary investigation into claims the chairman of the BBC helped Boris Johnson secure a loan - weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role. The Sunday Times says Richard Sharp was involved in arranging a guarantor on a loan of up to £800,000...
The Independent

Sturgeon: Gender reforms do not impact UK-wide legislation

Claims that controversial changes to the gender recognition process in Scotland impact on UK-wide equalities legislation are wrong, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister was speaking amid ongoing controversy over the UK Government’s veto of Holyrood legislation.Former Supreme Court judge Lord Sumption said it is part of a strategy from SNP ministers to “provoke constitutional rows, which they hope will boost support for independence”.He accused the Scottish Government of “froth and rage” on the issue, as he warned any legal challenge to Westminster’s use of Section 35 powers to block the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill would fail unless...
eenews.net

U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal

The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy