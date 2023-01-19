ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

WSVN-TV

Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’

MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WSVN-TV

Bright and Breezy Sunday

Following a warm and partly sunny day on Saturday, Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine. A cold front did stall near the lake region yesterday morning but has since lifted back to the north as a warm front. That will help clear out more of the clouds this Sunday and will also allow for temperatures to increase a degree or two. Many locations across mainland South Florida will experience high temperatures this afternoon into the mid 80s and into the low 80s across the Florida Keys.
MIAMI, FL

