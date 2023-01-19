Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Madonna adds 2nd Miami date for ‘The Celebration Tour’
MIAMI (WSVN) - Madonna fans in Miami, your wish has been granted. Due to overwhelming demand, the pop legend has added a second show in the Magic City for “The Celebration Tour.”. It will be her first South Florida performances since her seven-night residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach...
WSVN-TV
Dog Date Movie Night lets pet owners bring furry companions to Silverspot Cinema in Miami
Having dogs is a social experience. In downtown Miami, “yappy hour” and movie night are really elevating movie time. As many of us know, movies with dogs are just like movies of dogs. Like at Silverspot Cinema in downtown Miami for Dog Date Movie Night by Doggizen. Sara...
WSVN-TV
SEED Food and Wine Festival to draw vegan foodies at events across Miami-Dade
Do you love wine and plants? Are you all about the vegan life? If you answered yes, we have an event for you. SEED Food and Wine Festival is happening at several different spots in Miami-Dade this year, and they’re giving a 101 lesson on how to live life meatless.
WSVN-TV
Amerant Bank 5K supporting United Way Miami held in Coral Gables
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Floridians laced up their sneakers this weekend and ran for a good cause. The Amerant Bank 5K marathon supporting United Way Miami was held Sunday morning in Coral Gables. The race started at the Coral Gables City Hall. The event was also filled...
WSVN-TV
Man pepper-sprays employees, swipes $1,200 in wigs from Oakland Park beauty supply store
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An ugly crime broke out in Oakland Park when a man attacked employees at a beauty supply store, and the business owner said the crook didn’t stop there. Shaykat Ahamed, the owner of Discount Beauty Supply Hair & Wigs, told 7News this is not...
WSVN-TV
Police officers, community come together for kickball tournament in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A kickball tournament that brought police officers and the community kicked off in Southwest Miami-Dade. The Ninth Annual “Homerun for Heroes” Kickball Tournament took place Saturday morning at Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, located in the area of Southwest 79th Street and 114th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Man throws rock at Miami Lakes church window; Virgin Mary statue knocked over
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video committing an unholy act of vandalism at a Miami Lakes church. The security footage captures the subject as he walked up to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, located near Northwest 158th Street and 67th Avenue, early Wednesday morning.
WSVN-TV
8 adults, 5 children displaced after fire sparks at Dania Beach triplex
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out at an apartment in Dania Beach has forced families out of their homes. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a single-story triplex along Northwest 13th Avenue, near First Street, after receiving a call at around 10:50 a.m., Saturday.
WSVN-TV
Churchgoers react after man vandalizes Miami Lakes church; possible connection to 2nd church vandalization
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on surveillance video committing an unholy act of vandalism at a Miami Lakes church and could be linked to another church that was vandalized just down the street. Around 6 a.m., security footage captured the subject as he walked up to...
WSVN-TV
Officials: No need to evacuate Pembroke Pines condos, but balconies deemed ‘structurally compromised’
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - City officials said residents of a Pembroke Pines condominium complex in a concerning state of disrepair will not need to evacuate as previously feared, but they are prohibited from using the balconies. Residents of the crumbling Heron Pond condos, located off Southwest First Street and...
WSVN-TV
All clear at MIA after boxes found causes evacuation
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami International Airport was evacuated after a pair of suspicious boxes were found, Friday. At approximately 8:00 a.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department officers, K-9’s and the bomb squad reported to Terminal D after they were alerted of the boxes. As a precaution, they conducted a sweep...
WSVN-TV
Railroad bridge in Fort Lauderdale remains locked
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A problem with a bride in Fort Lauderdale still has it locked down. The railroad bridge over the New River is still stuck in the down position, Friday. Rail traffic is not affected, but large boats are not able to pass under the bridge. The...
WSVN-TV
5 children, 5 adults hospitalized after crash on Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sawgrass Expressway has reopened in Coral Springs hours after a violent crash sent five adults and five children to the hospital. Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue crews and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes near Coral Ridge Drive, at around 1 p.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Man dies after police-involved shooting in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died following an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Cellphone video captured an active police presence at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along the 2900 block of Northeast Eighth Street, Saturday night. Miami-Dade Police,...
WSVN-TV
‘The results speak for themselves’: BCPS superintendent to present list of accomplishments before board
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools’ superintendent stated her case on why she should keep her job, days before the school board is once again scheduled to decide whether she stays or goes. It has been a tumultuous few months for Dr. Vickie Cartwright as she...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam footage shows police arresting man accused of attacking Amazon driver with knife in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Never-before-seen body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Beach Police officers closed in on a man accused of attacking an Amazon delivery driver. The footage captured an officer, his gun drawn out, as he slowly walked toward 25-year-old Harrison Williams as he sat...
WSVN-TV
Off-duty MDPD officer fatally shoots man in parking lot of Homestead Publix
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after he was shot by an off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer during a standoff in the parking lot of a Publix supermarket in Homestead, police said. Disturbing cellphone video captured the moments before the shooting at the Oasis Plaza Shopping Center, located along...
WSVN-TV
Unlicensed masseur arrested after inappropriately touching pregnant client at Hollywood spa
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of inappropriately touching a pregnant woman while acting as an unlicensed masseur has bonded out of jail after his arrest. 7News cameras captured Jia-Nan Cheng as he walked out of the Broward County Jail, Friday night. He covered his face with a sheet of paper and declined to comment on his charges.
WSVN-TV
Bright and Breezy Sunday
Following a warm and partly sunny day on Saturday, Sunday will be even warmer with more sunshine. A cold front did stall near the lake region yesterday morning but has since lifted back to the north as a warm front. That will help clear out more of the clouds this Sunday and will also allow for temperatures to increase a degree or two. Many locations across mainland South Florida will experience high temperatures this afternoon into the mid 80s and into the low 80s across the Florida Keys.
WSVN-TV
3 floors at Broward County Courthouse closed after inspectors find cracks
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The top three floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed after inspectors found some cracks in the building. The cracks were found late Thursday night, and employees were told not to enter the 18th, 19th and 20th floors. Those floors contain mostly administrative offices,...
