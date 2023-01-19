Man, 61, killed by intoxicated driver in LI diner parking lot: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver in the parking lot of a Long Island diner Wednesday afternoon, Nassau County Police said Thursday.

The victim, identified as Joseph Devito, 61, was leaving the On Parade Diner on Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. when a 2004 Infiniti sedan backed into him, according to police.

Devito, of Wantagh, suffered severe trauma and was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m.

Willem Specht, 62, was behind the wheel of the Infiniti, police said.

Specht, of Woodbury, stayed at the scene and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless endangerment, assault, vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.