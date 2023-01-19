Man stabbed, 2 injured in fight outside Northwest Side restaurant

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A man was in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight Wednesday night outside a Northwest Side restaurant. Two others were injured in the struggle.

The man, whose age was not known, was arguing with another man who pulled out a sharp object and stabbed him about 8:50 p.m. in the 3200 block of North Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found the victim in the parking lot of a restaurant with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Two other men, whose ages were not known, intervened in the struggle and suffered injuries to their elbow and wrist, police said. One was taken to Community First Medical Center and the other to Swedish Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

The assailant fled the area on foot, police said. No arrests were reported. Area Five detectives were investigating.

