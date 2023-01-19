Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.

1 DAY AGO