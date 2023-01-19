Read full article on original website
Marketplace Revenues Sink 28% as LendingClub Eyes Lower Loan Originations
LendingClub’s results showed that higher interest rates are cutting into investors’ demand to buy loans. The company said in its earnings materials on Wednesday (Jan. 25) that marketplace revenue is down 28% as a result. Quarterly loan originations were $2.5 billion in the latest quarter, down from $3.1...
Western Union Appoints Matt Cagwin CFO at ‘Pivotal Inflection Point’
Western Union has appointed interim Chief Financial Officer Matt Cagwin as CFO. Cagwin had served as the cross-border money transfer firm’s interim CFO since September and was named CFO effective Jan. 20, Western Union said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release. “Matt is a talented finance executive with...
Klarna Augments Core BNPL Business With Growing Financial Wellness Tools
Swedish BNPL giant Klarna has added another financial planning tool to enable its core BNPL users to easily track their spending habits. The new ‘Money Story’ feature will be available on the Klarna app in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden and will include an animated format similar to that seen on social media, Klarna said in a Wednesday (Jan. 25) press release.
ECB Says Yes to Programmable Payments, No to Programmable Money
Programmability is one of the major draws of digital money. It is also one of the features of cryptocurrencies that is being seriously considered by central bank digital currency (CBDC) designers. But what exactly programmability means in the context of CBDCs is up for debate. As Fabio Panetta, member of...
Report: Signature Bank Puts $100K Minimum on Crypto Transactions
Signature Bank has reportedly placed a new threshold on the cryptocurrency transactions it will handle. According to crypto exchange Binance, the bank will stop supporting transactions of under $100,000 beginning Feb. 1. “As a result, some individual users may not be able to use SWIFT bank transfers to buy or...
FTC Finalizes Consent Order Requiring Credit Karma to Pay $3M
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized a consent order regarding Credit Karma. The FTC’s complaint, which was announced in September, charged the credit service company with making deceptive claims that consumers were “pre-approved” for credit card offers. The complaint said that in some cases, the consumers were not qualified and therefore wasted the time they spent applying for credit cards, PYMNTS reported at the time.
Crypto Noise Puts Further Focus on Binance’s Operations
Regulatory scrutiny post-FTX’s dramatic implosion has prompted a crisis of confidence in other industry actors. Perhaps no other firm has bee affected more so than rival cryptocurrency exchange Binance, itself in no small way responsible for the chain of events that led to FTX’s multi-billion-dollar evaporation in November of last year.
Qatar Investment Authority Increases Holding in Credit Suisse
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund has increased its stake in Credit Suisse to 6.87%. The investment means that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) is now the Swiss bank’s second-largest shareholder after Saudi National Bank (SNB), Reuters reported on Monday (Jan. 23) Other significant shareholders listed by the Swiss stock...
Small Businesses Outpace Corporates in Return to Traveling
Small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have reportedly returned to traveling more quickly than corporates. The amount of money spent on business travel by SMBs has rebounded to 80% of pre-pandemic levels, while that by global and multinational firms lags behind at 61%, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Jan. 23), citing figures from Amex Global Business Travel (GBT).
6-Country Study Finds Digital Dominates How Consumers Shop and Pay at Retailers
For many consumers around the globe, 2022 marked a triumphant return to the physical world. After two years of pandemic-influenced restrictions, shoppers are heading back to stores — but at the same time, they are using more digital shopping features than ever. The “2023 Global Digital Shopping Index,” a...
Trustly and Nordnet Team for Easier Retail Investor Deposits
Swedish FinTechs Trustly and Nordnet have teamed to offer retail investors easier deposits. The companies say their partnership allows for pay-ins via Trustly — a payments platform for digital account-to-account transactions — allowing customers on the savings and investment platform Nordnet to deposit funds quickly, securely and with a better user experience.
Amazon to ‘Significantly Expand’ Use of Stripe
Amazon plans to “significantly expand” its use of payments platform Stripe. “Under the new agreement, Stripe will become a strategic payments partner for Amazon in the U.S., Europe and Canada, processing a significant portion of Amazon’s total payments volume,” Stripe said in a Monday (Jan. 23) news release. “Stripe will be used across Amazon’s business units, including Prime, Audible, Kindle, Amazon Pay, Buy With Prime and more.”
Big Banks to Launch Apple Pay Competitor in 2023 H2
America’s biggest banks are reportedly launching a digital wallet to take on Apple and PayPal. The banks are developing a product that will let consumers make online purchases with a wallet tied to their Visa or Mastercard debit or credit cards, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday (Jan. 30).
Disparate Businesses Find Common Trade Solutions in Interoperability and Real-Time Payments
Operations across international borders inherently add layers of complexity and fees to B2B operations. Yet despite historical speedbumps to global expansion, innovations in real-time payment (RTP) networks and digital-first interoperability solutions are helping businesses of all sizes take the leap into intercontinental commerce. This, as Brazil and Argentina are reportedly...
Metaprise Banking Adds B2B Payments Offerings for Small Businesses
Metaprise Banking has introduced new B2B payments offerings for entrepreneurs and small businesses worldwide. The New York-based FinTech company now enables freelancers, retailers and other small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to receive payments via different methods, generate online invoices and use payment links to request and receive payments, Metaprise Banking said in a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release.
Synchrony Core Purchase Volumes Grow 11% as Charge-Offs Also Increase
For Synchrony Financial, consumer spending volumes remain robust, receivables increased — and loans past due are on the rise. As the largest provider of private label cards, Synchrony's results offer a snapshot of how card spending growth among prime and non-prime consumers has been faring and how they've been paying down those obligations.
Binance Changing Procedures to Keep Collateral and Customer Assets Separate
Binance reportedly mistakenly kept collateral for tokens in the same wallet as customer assets. Bloomberg reported Tuesday (Jan. 24) that reserves for about half of the B-Tokens that the crypto platform issues were stored in a wallet that also held assets of customers using its exchange, that the company’s guidelines are to store the collateral separately and that Binance was aware of the error and said it would transfer the assets to other wallets.
Open Banking Providers Eye Jordan Market as New Framework Launches
Open banking technology providers are eying the potential market in Jordan. While it may not be the first country in the Middle East to introduce open banking, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) made an important first step last month by issuing instructions to banks to begin sharing information via open banking application programming interfaces (APIs).
BNY Mellon and Fiserv Team to Speed Up FX Rate Quotes
BNY Mellon has teamed with Fiserv to offer financial institutions faster foreign exchange rate quotes. “One of the main challenges for U.S. financial institutions looking to access real-time FX [foreign exchange] rate quotes for payments is that the costs associated with integrating to a banking partner can be prohibitive,” Isabel Schmidt, global co-head of payments at BNY Mellon, said in a Monday (Jan. 24) news release.
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
