California State

MotorAuthority

Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas

Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque's special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
MotorAuthority

MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV

MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford's F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that's capable of seating seven. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where the F-250's bed normally sits. MegaRexx has also crafted a removable canopy roof; it's a one-piece design made from hand-formed aluminum that sports tinted side glass.
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz EQA sedan, MegaRexx MegaRaptor7: Car News Headlines

Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a compact electric sedan that's due around the middle of the decade. The new sedan is expected to be the first model based on the automaker's next-generation platform for compact cars, dubbed the MMA. North Carolina's MegaRexx is back with a Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorAuthority

GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production

While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market

WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.

