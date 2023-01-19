MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford's F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that's capable of seating seven. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where the F-250's bed normally sits. MegaRexx has also crafted a removable canopy roof; it's a one-piece design made from hand-formed aluminum that sports tinted side glass.

2 DAYS AGO