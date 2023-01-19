Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
Pagani shows second of five Huayra Codalungas
Pagani last summer stunned the automotive world with a unique long-tail version of the Huayra, dubbed the Codalunga, Italian for “long tail.”. The car was born from the request of two loyal customers seeking a Pagani with a streamlined design reminiscent of the grand race cars of the 1960s. The customers worked closely with the Italian marque's special projects division, known as Pagani Grandi Complicazioni, over a two-year period to arrive at the final design.
MotorAuthority
MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV
MegaRexx, the North Carolina company that turns Ford's F-250 Super Duty into a big and burly Baja basher, has a new version of the wild truck that's capable of seating seven. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and it features a third row with two seats in the area where the F-250's bed normally sits. MegaRexx has also crafted a removable canopy roof; it's a one-piece design made from hand-formed aluminum that sports tinted side glass.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz EQA sedan, MegaRexx MegaRaptor7: Car News Headlines
Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a compact electric sedan that's due around the middle of the decade. The new sedan is expected to be the first model based on the automaker's next-generation platform for compact cars, dubbed the MMA. North Carolina's MegaRexx is back with a Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty...
MotorAuthority
GM commits $854M for next-gen small-block V-8 production
While it continues to invest billions of dollars in new production facilities for the supply of batteries for a future electric lineup, General Motors remains committed to its V-8 offerings and has even announced the development of a new sixth-generation small-block V-8. The automaker on Friday announced it will invest...
New suppliers race to plug in to electric car market
WOKING, England, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The global auto industry has committed $1.2 trillion to developing electric vehicles (EVs), providing a golden opportunity for new suppliers to grab contracts providing everything from battery packs to motors and inverters.
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, 2023 Genesis G90, 2024 Lincoln Aviator: The Week In Reverse
We took a ride in the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, we drove the 2023 Genesis G90, and our spy photographer spotted the 2024 Lincoln Aviator. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray broke cover this week. We got a ride in the...
MotorAuthority
Bugatti Centodieci configured to match EB110S that raced in 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans
The Bugatti Centodieci is a tribute to the EB110 supercar of the 1990s, but one owner decided to take things further by commissioning a one-off livery matching the EB110S that raced at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans. The car, one of 10 Centodieci customer cars produced, went to...
Comments / 0