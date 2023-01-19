Read full article on original website
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Big Mike's Little Red Store Serves NJ's Best Breakfast SandwichBridget MulroyAtlantic Highlands, NJ
New Jersey resident who left Jackson man in pool of blood is indicted for causing his death
🔵 Old Bridge man stabs Jackson resident in the neck. 🔵 Suspect trying to solicit business took exception to being told no. 🔵 Jackson man dies lying in a pool of blood. An indictment has been handed down by an Ocean County Grand Jury against a Laurence...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Real Law Enforcement Officers at Wrong Address Prompts Message from S. Toms River Police
As earlier reported on TLS Groups, last night, the S. Toms River Police department was requested to investigate suspicious persons on Albright Avenue. “Concerned citizens took to social media before the investigation could commence, suggesting that these individuals were impersonating law enforcement officers,” police said. “These individuals are IN FACT law enforcement officers from an outside agency who were at the wrong address. We encourage the public to report suspicious activity however, we also caution against relying on unconfirmed information. Thank you.”
Princeton police: Man poses as member of Mexican drug cartel, scams resident out of $2,500
A resident was scammed out of $2,500 by a man posing as a member of a Mexican drug cartel, according to the Princeton Police Department. The victim, who reported the incident Jan. 12, said the caller told her that he had her daughter in his custody and demanded a monetary payment to release her, police said.
NJ ‘Crazy rescue ladies’ Back to Jail After Asking For Dogs Back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks
Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
Accident Victim’s Family Receives Closure After 40 Years
JACKSON – Marylee Elizabeth Burke was killed by a drunk driver in 1979. The tragic event left her family shocked and saddened. Her family came together recently to remember her and to gain some further closure. The teenager was buried in a historic township cemetery and after four decades,...
N.J. police officer charged after helping driver leave scene of crash, prosecutor says
A police officer in Bergen County was charged with hindering apprehension Thursday after investigators said he gave his personal vehicle to a person involved in a traffic accident and then told another officer he was the driver. Allendale Police Officer Victor Bartoloma, 35, of Mahwah, on Sunday “provided his personal...
Driver's Body Found In Wooded Area Hours After Car Fire In Morris County
Nearly eight hours after a car fire, the driver's body was found in a wooded area of Morris County, authorities said.Crews responded to the commercial area of Ungerer Road in Lincoln Park around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 for reports of a car fire, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll s…
Child Finds Purse, Gives It To Toms River Police
TOMS RIVER – You’ve probably seen it in a dozen TV shows: a kid finds a wallet or a purse and debates what to do with it. They know they can use the money to buy something they really want, but that little voice inside them says to do the right thing.
Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets
A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
East Windsor Police blotter
Two Hamilton Township residents were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route 33 at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 17. The officer observed their car traveling below the speed limit and with a defective license plate light. They were processed and released.
Police: Woman wanted for cashing bad check at Old Bridge TD Bank
The Old Bridge Police Department is searching for a woman accused of cashing a bad check at a TD Bank. Authorities say the suspect used the identification of a woman whose purse was stolen from her car in Tinton Falls. Police also say it's been reported that the suspect pulled...
Door-To-Door Solicitor Indicted In Ocean County Stabbing Death
JACKSON – A Laurence Harbor resident has been indicted for manslaughter after stabbing a man during a fight that broke out while he was going door-to-door soliciting business, police said. Michael Tsamas, 33, was indicted on the charges of Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose,...
Police looking for carjacking suspect in Newark
Authorities say the victim was sitting inside a parked vehicle at 18th Avenue and Alexander Street in Newark on New Year’s Day.
Prosecutor: Brick women accused of animal cruelty violated terms of release by attempting to see pets
Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, are facing charges after officials say they discovered more than 120 dogs and nearly 50 cats inside their home.
Report: Slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s widow announces pregnancy at one year memorial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Family, friends, NYPD brass, and others gathered inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral Saturday morning for a memorial mass one year after NYPD Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were slain. Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were killed in the line-of-duty on Jan. 21, 2022 while...
Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports
Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Monmouth County Polling Error uncovered by Belmar resident
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — When Belmar resident Jim Bean filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request on the most recent election results, it was simply out of curiosity. What he did not expect to find were 311 additional votes that were counted twice in the borough’s mayoral race. Bean, a former Belmar councilman, was interested in seeing the number of walk-in, early, absentee, and provisional voters who participated in November’s election. When he compared the numbers received from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, to how many each candidate certifiably received, something was awry. “We had more people voting for mayor than...
Two Woman From Brick Township Hording House “Puppy Mill” Back In Jail After Breaking Terms Of Pre-Trial Release
January 20, 2023 BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has…
centraljersey.com
