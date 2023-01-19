ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Real Law Enforcement Officers at Wrong Address Prompts Message from S. Toms River Police

As earlier reported on TLS Groups, last night, the S. Toms River Police department was requested to investigate suspicious persons on Albright Avenue. “Concerned citizens took to social media before the investigation could commence, suggesting that these individuals were impersonating law enforcement officers,” police said. “These individuals are IN FACT law enforcement officers from an outside agency who were at the wrong address. We encourage the public to report suspicious activity however, we also caution against relying on unconfirmed information. Thank you.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Princeton Packet

Three veteran Princeton police officers move up the ranks

Three veteran Princeton police officers have been promoted to higher ranks. Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino was promoted to the rank of lieutenant, and Cpl. Don Mathews was promoted to sergeant. Detective Eric Dawson was promoted to corporal. Lagomarsino joined the Princeton Police Department in 2006. He served as a patrolman...
PRINCETON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Red Bank, NJ Man Charged with Secretly Videotaping Girls and Women in Supermarkets

A Monmouth County man was rearrested by police for taking upskirt photos of unsuspecting women at area supermarkets. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Christopher W. Cox, 33, of Red Bank is charged with eight counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, nine counts of third-degree Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials, nine counts of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, two counts of fourth-degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and a single count of fourth-degree Possession of a Large-Capacity Gun Magazine.
RED BANK, NJ
centraljersey.com

East Windsor Police blotter

Two Hamilton Township residents were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after a police officer initiated a motor vehicle stop on Route 33 at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 17. The officer observed their car traveling below the speed limit and with a defective license plate light. They were processed and released.
EAST WINDSOR, NJ
Daily Voice

Caretakers Bound, Left Disabled Man For Dead On Bergen County Road: Reports

Two Bergen County caretakers face manslaughter charges after they allegedly tied up a disabled man, stuffed a sock in his mouth and dumped his body, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Kestenbaum, 62, was found dead at about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2022, along Ackerman Street near Route 4 West in River Edge, authorities said. Charged on Thursday, Jan. 19, were Tyrone Closs, 32, and Aniesa Samad, 24, Musella said in a press statement.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Monmouth County Polling Error uncovered by Belmar resident

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — When Belmar resident Jim Bean filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request on the most recent election results, it was simply out of curiosity. What he did not expect to find were 311 additional votes that were counted twice in the borough’s mayoral race.  Bean, a former Belmar councilman, was interested in seeing the number of walk-in, early, absentee, and provisional voters who participated in November’s election. When he compared the numbers received from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, to how many each candidate certifiably received, something was awry.  “We had more people voting for mayor than...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

