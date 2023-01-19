MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ — When Belmar resident Jim Bean filed an OPRA (Open Public Records Act) request on the most recent election results, it was simply out of curiosity. What he did not expect to find were 311 additional votes that were counted twice in the borough’s mayoral race. Bean, a former Belmar councilman, was interested in seeing the number of walk-in, early, absentee, and provisional voters who participated in November’s election. When he compared the numbers received from the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, to how many each candidate certifiably received, something was awry. “We had more people voting for mayor than...

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO