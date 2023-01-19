ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Kafka, Wink Martindale scheduled for head coaching interviews on Sunday: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
Both of the Giants’ coordinators will reportedly be interviewing for head coaching positions hours after Saturday’s playoff bout with the Eagles.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Big Blue offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has three interviews scheduled on Sunday, as he will speak with the Colts, Panthers, and Texans about their coaching vacancies. Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will also speak with Indianapolis on Sunday.

Kafka, along with new head coach Brian Daboll, helped the team get a career-best season from quarterback Daniel Jones, while Saquon Barkley returned to star status following years of injury and diminished production. Meanwhile, Martindale’s unit did just enough to contain the Vikings’ lethal passing attack led by Justin Jefferson in a dramatic win in their playoff opener.

Also scheduled to interview is 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, as he will reportedly speak with the Broncos and Texans on Friday.

