ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Strange Case Sees First Grizzly Bears Test Positive for Avian Flu

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WcN0P_0kK9TCmW00
Grizzly Bear female & 2 Cubs, Great Bear Rainforest. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In a landmark case, three juvenile grizzly bears tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus in Montana. Their infection, which was discovered by wildlife officials last fall, is the first documented case of HPAI infecting the brown bear species.

As avian flus continue to ravage worldwide bird populations, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) has made the information public with their Jan. 17 news release. The bird-carried virus has been detected in black bears outside the state, but this remains rare. Previous cases have been identified in other Montana mammals, however; a fox and a skunk specifically. HPAI has also been found in raccoons elsewhere in the U.S., alongside a single coyote.

“We suspect these mammals probably get the virus from consuming infected birds,” offers FWP Wildlife Veterinarian Jennifer Ramsey in the statement. All three juvenile grizzlies were first observed to be in poor condition, exhibiting “disorientation and partial blindness, among other neurological issues.”

Each was euthanized as a result of their “sickness and poor condition,” FWP cites. The grizzly bears were found near Augusta, another near Dupuyer, and the last near Kalispell.

As officials explain, Avian influenza (AI) virus naturally occurs in birds, but are classified into two groups. The distinction is made based on the severity of disease they cause in the host. Low pathogenic AI viruses generally cause no clinical illness, or only minor symptoms at the most, in birds. HPAI viruses, however, are extremely infectious and fatal to poultry and varying species of wild birds.

Montana FWP Asks Montanans to ‘Take Precautions’ After Grizzly Bear HPAI Cases

Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers HPAI’s risk to humans as very low. Yet these first cases in grizzly bears have FWP asking Montanans to be wary.

“Montanans should take precautions when handling game birds, sick or dead birds and mammals they find. Whenever possible, avoid contact with sick or dead wildlife. Even if an animal is not suspected to have died from a contagious disease, gloves should always be worn if a dead animal must be handled for disposal,” FWP advises in the same statement.

Thankfully, three bears is still a small percentage comparatively to Montana’s growing grizzly population. State officials estimate around 2,000 bears now roam the state. This is a vast improvement over the species’ dwindling numbers in the early 20th century. Today, Montana holds the largest remaining grizzly bear population in America outside Alaska.

Regardless, FWP staff asks the public to report unusual or unexplainable cases of sickness and/or death of wild birds and animals. To do so, call their local wildlife biologist at 406-577-7880. Or, the wildlife lab in Bozeman is available at 406-577-7882.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Oldest Grizzly Bear at Seattle Zoo Euthanized on Christmas Day

Many Americans spent Saturday celebrating Christmas with family and friends. However, the staff at Washington’s Seattle Zoo were forced to make a heartbreaking decision, euthanizing the oldest grizzly bear on the premises. Zoo staff had to put down the elderly bruin due to “declining mobility.”. The Daily Mail...
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Spike in Canadian ‘Super Pig’ Population Could Spill Into Northern U.S.

Feral hogs are already well established throughout much of the U.S. Especially in warmer places like Texas, Florida, and California. Wild pigs have been reported in at least 35 states, but their primary range is geared toward the southern half of the country. Harsh winters have mostly kept feral hogs from rapidly spreading north. In recent years, hog populations have started to thrive in Canada though. Scientists are concerned those invasive super pigs could soon spread throughout the Dakotas, Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot

Discover “Lost Dakota,” the Grizzly-Bear-Infested Territory the U.S. Government Forgot. “Lost Dakota” was a geographical oddity. It was a small parcel of land that the government overlooked during the division of the Dakota Territory. Some claim the territory was unwanted because it was “plagued by bears,” both black bears and grizzlies. The actual cause of the oversight, though, was most likely poor mapping and inaccurate surveys. Located a little over 11 miles South of what is now West Yellowstone, this triangular piece of wilderness has been a part of Montana since 1873.
IDAHO STATE
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
Field & Stream

Mountain Lions Go On Killing Spree of 15 Pet Dogs in 30 Days Near Colorado Town

A town in Colorado has a big cat problem. According to The Colorado Sun, mountain lions recently killed 15 dogs in 30 days in and near the town of Nederland, which is 17 miles from Boulder, Colorado. Additionally, The Colorado Sun reports that mountain lions attacked 23 pet dogs between April 4 and December 9, 2022. Locals speculate that between one and five lions are responsible for the killing spree, though authorities have so far been unable to identify any specific lions.
NEDERLAND, CO
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?

Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
ALASKA STATE
105.5 The Fan

VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?

Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Dog Walker Fires at Ferocious Coyotes, Accidentally Shoots a Neighbor’s Window

A close encounter with a pack of vicious coyotes resulted in a terrified dog walker, several shots fired, and one shattered window in an Illinois neighborhood. On Sunday evening (January 8), the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding gunfire in a residential area. Arriving at the scene, Yorkville police met with a homeowner whose window was hit and broken by an “apparent stray bullet,” officials reported.
YORKVILLE, IL
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
studyfinds.org

Your bird feeder could actually be sending our feathered friends to the grave

LONDON, Ontario — Bird-watching becomes convenient when bird feeders lure them right up to our windows. Unfortunately for our feathered friends, birds often cannot detect a window in their path, causing them to fly straight into one — potentially killing them. You can still enjoy being up close and personal with your backyard birdies, but there are ways to help save them from possible injury. A new study reports that bird feeders should be placed within 18 inches of windows to prevent potentially fatal collisions.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

636K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy