ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Cook, HI

Deep-Sea Fisherman Pulled Overboard, Still Missing After Hooking ‘Huge’ Tuna

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q6Und_0kK9TBtn00
(Photo by Kai Honkanen via Getty Images)

A deep-sea fisherman went missing on Sunday after a massive tuna pulled him overboard, sending him plunging headfirst into the bottomless depths of the Pacific.

At around 5 am, 63-year-old Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles from the Honaunau Boat Ramp in Hawaii when he hooked an enormous ahi. Turning to his friend, Knittle exclaimed, “This fish is huge!” before suddenly losing control of the sea giant, which yanked him over the edge of the boat and into the dark waters below.

Horrified by what he just witnessed, the friend scrambled to grab the line but missed. With no options left, the friend dove into the water after Knittle, but the deep-sea fisherman was nowhere in sight. “Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds,” the Hawaii Police Department said. “The friend attempted to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere.”

Back on the boat, the friend immediately called for help, and personnel from both the Hawaii Fire Department and Coast Guard rushed to the scene. Launching a continuous 72-hour search, rescue crews scoured the waters near Knittle’s disappearance.

Rescue Crews Found No Trace of Missing Deep-Sea Fisherman

According to Coast Guard officials, the search was expected to continue through Tuesday. The HFD assisted in the search by air and sea. Sadly, however, they have yet to find any trace of Knittle. The colossal ahi, known to grow up to 6 feet in length and exceed 400 pounds, could have dragged the deep-sea fisherman far from his anchored boat within moments.

“Usually, our incidents like this are along the coastlines. This is a different situation because it’s out in the deep,” said Darwin Okinaka, Hawaii County Fire Department assistant chief of operations. “If there’s a fish that’s actually pulling him around, you don’t know where he could go.”

Knittle is described as 5’10” tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard. The Hawaii Police Department urged anyone with information regarding the tragic incident to contact their non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

How Common Are Fishing Accidents?

Though fishing is largely regarded as a relaxing activity, the popular outdoor activity results in an alarming number of deaths. Every year, more than 100,000 people die in fishing-related accidents, according to a PEW study.

The problem isn’t solely among deep-sea fishermen, the study says. Fishing accidents are common on bodies of freshwater as well. The four most common accidents include: colliding, sinking, or capsizing; falls overboard; drowning; and hypothermia.

Those most susceptible to fishing accidents include commercial fishermen in Alaska and Massachusetts and those aged 25-34. Additionally, the shellfishing industry accounts for 30% more deaths than the finfishing industry.

Comments / 11

Related
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
Outsider.com

Woman Thrown From Horse, Dies During Tragic Incident at Florida Rodeo

A woman has died after being thrown from her horse at a Florida rodeo. According to local authorities, before the tragedy, 56-year-old Regina Short had competed in a barrel race. The event took place on Saturday at the Baker Arena Community Center. As she was heading down an exit ramp, Short’s horse suddenly bucked her off its back. As a result, the Alabama native fell, hit a pole, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Despite the doctor’s best efforts, she passed away from her injuries.
FLORIDA STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

Video shows Soviet Tu-16 Badger bomber Crashing Into Sea After Buzzing USS Essex Aircraft Carrier

The Tu-16 Badger made four passes over the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. On May 25, 1968 a Soviet Air Force Tu-16 Badger-F piloted by Colonel Andrey Pliyev buzzed the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Essex (CV-9) in the Norwegian Sea. The Tu-16 made four passes, and on the last a wing clipped the sea and it crashed with no survivors. Parts of three bodies were recovered by the US.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation

A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

636K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy