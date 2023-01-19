George Santos denies he performed as Brazilian drag queen

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is denying a report that he performed as a drag queen in Brazil.

"The most recent obsession from the media claiming that I am a drag Queen or 'performed' as a drag Queen is categorically false," Thursday morning. "The media continues to make outrageous claims about my life while I am working to deliver results. I will not be distracted nor fazed by this."

Santos was referring to a, who has been reporting on the sundry deceptions put forth by Santos during his campaign. Kabas spoke with a Brazilian drag queen named Eula Rochard who provided a photo of a person who resembles Santos dressed in drag.

“The picture was taken in 2008 at the Pride Parade at Icaraí Beach in Niterói,” Rochard said. “George had disappeared for a little while, and then returned to Brazil with a lot of money, and that was about the same time when the picture was taken.”

Rochard added that Santos was never a professional drag performer, but did it for fun and enjoyed dressing up, saying, “He did not have what it takes to be a professional. George did not have the glamour for that.”

Republicans and right-wing activists have made drag shows in recent months, with. Drag shows are a frequent focus of conservative media, and GLAAD released data alleging that the events were targeted once every 2.5 days in 2022.

The drag queen story is not the only new revelation about Santos. On Monday, reported that he stole $3,000 from a GoFundMe meant to go to a dying service dog owned by a disabled veteran. Richard Osthoff alleged in 2016 that a man named Anthony Devolder, one of the aliases used by Santos over the years, "scammed" him out of the money and that the dog, Sapphire, died the next year. Santos told Semafor the accusation was "Fake" and that he did not know Osthoff.

The following day, that immigration records show Santos' mother, Fatima A.C.H. Devolder, was not in the country on September 11, 2001. Santos has claimed that his mother was at the World Trade Center during the terrorist attack and that the "ash cloud" 15 years later. The reporting follows weeks of revelations that the freshman congressman has lied about everything from his job and education histories to his religion.

While Santos received two committee assignments this week in the new GOP-controlled House — Small Business and Science, Space, and Technology — he has continued to face growing calls to resign and a number of local, state and federal inquiries. On Tuesday, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.,.

“George Santos has essentially lied about every aspect of his life,” Torres said at a press conference in the Republican’s Long Island congressional district. “He has essentially pretended to be a biracial Ukrainian-Belgian-Brazilian volleyball champion and brain cancer survivor whose mother died twice, including on 9/11, whose ancestors survived the Holocaust, whose employees died in the Pulse mass shooting, and who miraculously became a multimillionaire overnight.

“Mr. Santos claims that he earned millions of dollars from clients, yet he has disclosed the names of none of those clients on his congressional financial disclosure, as required by federal law,” Torres added.

While not rushing to his defense, House GOP leaders have so far refused to call for Santos to step down.

"I haven't even introduced myself to him because it's pretty despicable the lies that he told," House Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.,. "But at the end of the day, it's not up to me or any other member of Congress to determine whether he could be kicked out for lying. Now if he broke campaign finance laws, then he will be removed from Congress."

"The voters of his district have elected him. He is seated. He is part of the Republican conference," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said last week. "He will be held accountable, exactly as anybody else in his body would be," McCarthy added.

"It will play itself out," House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik told CNN.