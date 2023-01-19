Don’t think gas stoves are safe from The Man just because Team Biden is backing off: In New York and other cities across the nation, the fix is in, with worse to come. New York City’s ban on new gas hookups in apartments kicks in for buildings under seven stories next year and larger ones in 2027. More than 100 local governments, including Denver, Berkeley and Seattle, have passed laws that require or “encourage” buildings to go electric, banning gas heat as well as ranges. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie last year blocked Gov. Kathy Hochul’s push for a statewide new-building-hookup ban, but she’s...

