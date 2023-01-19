Effective: 2023-01-22 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-23 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Blount Smoky Mountains; Cocke Smoky Mountains; Johnson; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Carter; Southeast Greene; Southeast Monroe; Unicoi WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches mainly at elevations of 2500 feet or higher. Locally higher amounts possible over the highest peaks. * WHERE...The mountains of East Tennessee. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 4 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds across the higher elevations will cause some areas of blowing and drifting snow, reduced visibilities, and wind chill values in the single digits.

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO