ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Jennifer Lopez Gets A Kiss From ‘Hubby’ Ben Affleck As They Celebrate ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLym9_0kK9SjSu00
Image Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Shotgun Wedding solo, but her husband, Ben Affleck, wasn’t far behind! Even though Ben didn’t attend the red carpet portion of the premiere, he was by Jen’s side for the after-party. Jen live streamed some of the night on her Instagram, and she sweetly referred to Ben as her “hubby” when she approached him at the after-party. Ben then stood up to give Jen a kiss on the forehead, which left her giddy and smiling as she continued to film.

Jennifer stars in Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel. The movie features the two stars playing a married couple who are preparing to tie the knot in a destination wedding. However, all of their plans are halted when criminals take their guests hostage, and they have to do everything to save their loved ones before walking down the aisle.

For the premiere, Jennifer looked absolutely stunning in a sheer gown that was bedazzled with sequined embellishments. She had a yellow belt tied around her waist underneath the sheer fabric, and her hair as pulled back into a sleek low bun. She kept her glam the same for the after-party, but changed into a shorter, flirty dress to party the night away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtIDP_0kK9SjSu00
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at “The Last Duel” premiere in 2021. ( Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Jen and Ben are clearly loving life as newlyweds. The two tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding with just two of their children in attendance in July. They then followed up with a bigger ceremony and reception in Georgia, with their family and loved ones gathered around. This wedding was 20 years in the making, as J.Lo and Ben were first set to walk down the aisle back in 2003.

All of the media attention on the wedding led them to call their original nuptials off just four days before the wedding date. The two wound up breaking up in 2004 and did not find their way back to each other until the spring of 2021. Ben proposed in March 2022, and this time, they wasted no time getting to the altar!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Had Secret Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen, He Confirms

Riley Keough is a mom. The actress, 33, seemingly welcomed a child sometime in the last year, who she was seemingly photographed with as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead of her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s Graceland memorial. During the service, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen also made reference to their own daughter as he read a letter written by Riley as a tribute for her mother. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service. A rep for Riley also confirmed the news to People.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Claps Back After She’s Accused Of Shading Christina Aguilera With Madonna Kiss Reveal

Jennifer Lopez, 53, insists there was no shade thrown to Christina Aguilera after a recent interview where she claimed that she was originally going to be part the iconic 2003 MTV VMA performance where Madonna kissed Britney Spears and the “Dirrty” singer. “No shade at all…you shady,” she commented back on a Billboard Instagram post detailing the story. She then added, “smdh” — meaning, “shake my damn head” and the hashtags, “#alwayswanttostartsomemess” and “#growup.”
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Shares 1st Photos Of Baby Clover With Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain‘s baby girl is here and so is the first photo of little Clover Jade McCain Domenech! The View co-host, 38, took to Instagram to shared the first photo of her and husband Ben Domenech‘s second child on Saturday, Jan. 21. “We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning. Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!” she wrote with a black heart and a clover emoji. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” she also said.
ARIZONA STATE
HollywoodLife

Brandi Cyrus Calls Sister Miley A ‘Genius’ For Releasing ‘Flowers’ On Ex Liam’s Birthday

Brandi Cyrus loves her sister Miley Cyrus’ new song “Flowers” and all the fan theories that come with it. “Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok. It’s so good,” the 35-year-old DJ told Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams on their Your Favorite Thing podcast. “The song did come out on [Miley’s ex, Liam Hemsworth‘s] birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know. Can’t say. Genius, though.”
Us Weekly

Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech

Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Is Seen In 1st Photos After Mother Lisa Marie Presley’s Passing Ahead Of Graceland Memorial

Riley Keough, 33, looked downcast as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead before her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s funeral. The Daisy & The Six star was seen descending down the stairs of a private plane as she held a baby — apparently a daughter with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015, on Saturday, January 21 in the first images since Lisa’s death, published by Daily Mail.
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Hugs Husband Justin After Uncle Alec Baldwin Is Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Hailey Bieber, 26, is absorbing the news that her uncle Alec Baldwin, 64, was criminally charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins. And on January 19, she was seen turning to her popstar husband Justin Bieber for a big hug following the announcement. In photos, the Tiffany & Co supermodel rocked a bright green oversized hoodie with a smiley face graphic design reading “Drew.” She appeared to be wearing ultra-short shorts under the hoodie, and she paired the look with classic sneakers and a pair of sunglasses as she met up with Justin in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
HollywoodLife

Yung Miami Says She Enjoys ‘Golden Showers’ & Sean Combs Gets Trolled With Nickname ‘Pee Diddy’

Yung Miami, 28, dished on what she likes in the bedroom and the big reveal had her boyfriend Diddy, 53, trending in all the wrong ways! During her wild Caresha Please interview with hip hop legend Trina on January 19, the rapper (real name Caresha Brownlee) played a drinking game and admitted she was a fan of “golden showers,” the nickname for urinating on one’s partner as a sexual act. Or course, social media went wild as well, referencing the rapper’s romance with Sean Combs, as “Pee Diddy” becoming the top trending topic on Twitter!
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley’s Family Will Have Private Funeral Before Live Streamed Memorial: How To Watch

Lisa Marie Presley was loved by so many, so it’s only fitting that her fans will have a way to come together and mourn her after her death. A public memorial service is being held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee for the late singer on Jan. 22. The event will be live streamed, as well, so that those who cannot attend the service can still take part (see information below)
MEMPHIS, TN
HollywoodLife

Graham Nash Mourns Former Bandmate David Crosby While Acknowledging Their Issues

“It is with a deep and profound sadness that I learned that my friend David Crosby has passed,” Graham Nash posted to Instagram on Jan. 19, shortly after word broke that his Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bandmate had died at age 81 following a battle with an undisclosed illness. Though Nash, 80, and Crosby found fame alongside Stephen Stills and Neil Young in the 1960s/70s, a generation known for “peace and love” and understanding, CSNY had a reputation for in-fighting and egos clashing, something Stills acknowledged in his tribute to David.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ashley Olsen Spotted For The 1st Time Since Her Secret Wedding To Louis Eisner: Photos

Ashely Olsen has been spotted for the first time since her reported secret wedding to her longtime partner, Louis Eisner. The 36-year-old designer and businesswoman was photographed out and about in New York City on Wednesday evening, Jan. 18, with her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and was intensely focused on her phone call. The photos were obtained by the Daily Mail and can be seen here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough Breaks Silence On Mom Lisa Marie Presley’s Death With Sweet Tribute

Riley Keough is mourning the loss of her beloved mother. The 33-year-old actress, Lisa Marie Presley’s oldest child, broke her silence regarding her mom’s tragic death at the age of 54. Elvis Presley’s granddaughter did not release a full statement, but she took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself and her beloved mother. In the pic, which you can see here, Riley and Lisa Marie are looking at one another tenderly. Riley simply captioned the image with a red heart emoji.
CALABASAS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
287K+
Followers
26K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy