ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

By Eric Todisco
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTEFV_0kK9Sgoj00
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”

Jacqueline went on to say that Melissa “must have heard the rumor” that Caroline “may be going back” to RHONJ, which has been floated around the past few years. Caroline even told HollywoodLife at BravoCon that she turned down an invite to go back on the show. Jacqueline, who left RHONJ in 2017 and moved to Las Vegas with her family, concluded her response by claiming that Melissa is “probably trying to form her alliances. Who knows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LY7kH_0kK9Sgoj00
Caroline Manzo (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

But Jacqueline wasn’t done there! The mom-of-three went after Melissa again when a different fan asked if she thinks the “On Display” singer is a “liar.” Jacqueline didn’t hold back in her response and even brought up Melissa and her husband Joe Gorga‘s issues with his sister (and Jacqueline’s former bestie), Teresa Giudice, 50.

“Well, let’s just say that she was really good at lying while keeping a straight face and very good at manipulating people,” Jacqueline said. “The whole time, Melissa and Joe were in my ear manipulating me, telling me secrets about Teresa, things Teresa would say and do to them, and telling me things Teresa would say behind my back. I did see a different side of Teresa once Melissa came back around.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0et2_0kK9Sgoj00
Jacqueline Laurita; Melissa Gorga (Photo: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Jacqueline’s claims about Melissa come ahead of the new season of RHONJ, where fans will witness Melissa and Joe’s fallout with Teresa. Things got so bad between the two families that the Gorgas skipped Teresa’s wedding to Luis Ruelas, allegedly because of Teresa’s involvement in a cheating rumor about Melissa.

Season 13 of RHONJ won’t include an appearance from Caroline, but she did tell HL at BravoCon that she’s open to returning to the show eventually under certain circumstances. “I wanna have fun. If I can’t have fun. I’m too old. If I can’t have fun, I’m not going,” she said.

Luckily, fans can see Caroline on season 4 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. The show will be filming soon in Morocco with Caroline and seven other ex-Housewives including Alex McCord, Camille Grammer, Brandi Glanville, and Gretchen Rossi.

Comments / 9

luckystars
3d ago

Jacqueline is a nosy busy body that lies to start drama 🎭 then runs & hides when she can’t take the heat

Reply
3
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Melissa Gorga Ex-Bestie: She's a Liar Who FRAMED Teresa!

Whether on screen or before weddings or at BravoCon, Melissa Gorga drama is inescapable. She is a consummate Real Housewife. We’ve heard a lot of whispers about how so much of Melissa’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey career came from plotting behind Teresa Giudice’s back. Now,...
bravotv.com

Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC

After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
bravotv.com

The Gorga Family Had an Incredible First Christmas in Their New House (PICS)

Melissa Gorga and her family celebrated Christmas Eve with a seemingly endless dinner, festive fashion, and plenty of sprinkle cookies. After Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, and their kids moved into their new house in November, The Real Housewives of New Jersey family wasted no time decorating the abode for Christmas. After seeing their lavish holiday setup, including white lights outlining the exterior of their home and multiple stunning Christmas trees inside, it wasn’t exactly a surprise that they hosted a perfectly over-the-top dinner for their first Christmas Eve in the home.
Reality Tea

Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past

Another season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is fast approaching, and it looks like another year of the Teresa Giudice and family show. Season 13 is looking to be as dramatic as ever. It will feature Tre’s royal wedding to Luis Ruelas and their subsequent falling out with the Gorgas. Joe Gorga and […] The post Joe Giudice Claims He And Joe Gorga “Always Got Along” In The Past appeared first on Reality Tea.
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Julie Chrisley's First Meal Behind Bars Revealed As Reality Star Begins 7-Year Prison Sentence

Julie Chrisley will luckily have dinner made for her tonight — only it will be served in a prison. According to Radar, the Chrisley Knows Best star will be feasting on a chicken cheese steak sandwich during her first evening meal at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after surrendering on Tuesday, January 17. Fortunately for Julie, if she's not feeling like chowing down on meat, officials at FMC Lexington revealed she can also choose bean salad, pasta salad, carrots or prison bread rolls to substitute. TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATEEarlier...
LEXINGTON, KY
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
TEXAS STATE
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position

2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real”

Calls are growing for deck/stew Camille Lamb to vacate the yacht. The Below Deck cast member is such a terror to work with that both bosun Ross McHarg and chief stew Fraser Olender would rather function with one less set of hands than have Camille on their teams. Camille brings an abrasive and self-entitled energy […] The post Below Deck Star Camille Lamb Claps Back At Captain Lee Rosbach; Tells Him To “Get Real” appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Her Life Plans While Parents Serve Lengthy Prison Sentence

Savannah Chrisley revealed what she will not be doing while her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving lengthy prison sentences beginning next month. In the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 25-year-old said she'll hit the pause button when it comes to having kids or getting married because she "can't move on" while Todd serves 12 years in prison and Julie serves seven years, respectively, after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud back in June. They are both scheduled to report to prison in January.
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
287K+
Followers
26K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy