Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police.

Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments.

The boy was found alive and taken to a hospital for treatment, said Stephanie Graham, the public information officer for Jackson Police.

Police were able to identify the mother of the child and are continuing the investigation along side DCS.

A baby was found alive in a dumpster at 33 Carver Street. (Courtesy: Jackson Police Department)

Jackson Police also pointed to the state’s Safe Haven Law that allows parents to surrender a newborn at designated places like fire and police stations as well as hospitals.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a similar situation you can call the Safe Haven hotline at 1-866-99-BABY1 .

