Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East

By Jeff J. Snider
 3 days ago

Former Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Braves that will pay him $3 million if he makes the team.

Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.

Pillar hit free agency again after the season, and the fully healthy 34-year-old has a new home.

Pillar has spent 10 years in the big leagues, debuting with the Blue Jays in 2013 and also spending time with the Giants, Red Sox, Rockies, and Mets before signing with LA. He has a career OPS+ of 88, deriving most of his career value from being a very good defensive center-fielder.

Pillar's defense isn't what it used to be, but he batted .315 with a 1.002 OPS with Triple-A Oklahoma City last year. If something really clicked for him offensively, he could be a useful fourth outfielder for the Braves. Of course, it's more likely that he won't make the team with Atlanta out of spring training. But if Pillar does make the team, he'd make $3 million, a pretty big contract for a minor-league deal.

Pillar is currently sitting on 97 career homers and 934 career hits, so he could hit a couple milestones if he makes the majors this year. Not too bad for a guy who was drafted in the 32nd round after four years at Cal State Dominguez Hills. The odds were against him even making the big leagues, and next month he'll be battling for his 11th big-league season.

