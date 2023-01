Jon Elswick has taken over as the new Albia Hy-Vee story manager as of Monday, Jan. 2. Elswick said that before he came to Albia, the store had not had a store manager for a while and was under the supervision of District Store Director Eric Lahart, who is over Albia and Centerville and is continuing in that position.

ALBIA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO