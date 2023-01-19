Read full article on original website
Portland police: Stolen show dogs, van found in Vancouver, dogs safely returned
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four show dogs that were taken along with a van Saturday were found Sunday morning, officials said. According to Portland police, someone in Vancouver, Washington found the dogs inside of the van after it was found abandoned along the side of a road. The dogs, who were taking part in […]
9-acre wooden roof lifted into place at PDX
The new 9-acre wooden roof at Portland International Airport, which has been under construction since last year in a remote corner of the airfield, was transported in pieces and carefully lifted into place.
WWEEK
How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?
How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
kptv.com
Car crashes into Barnes & Noble at Llyod Center sending glass flying through store
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A car crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore at the Lloyd Center in Portland on Wednesday night. Videos shared with FOX 12 showed glass from a shattered window spread across the store’s interior. Employees put up tape to prevent customers from walking in the area.
MAX, vehicle damaged in SW Portland crash
A MAX train and vehicle collided in Southwest Portland on Friday morning, causing delays for multiple lines, TriMet announced.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
Vancouver carjacking ends in Clackamas County, teens arrested
Two young teenagers were arrested following a robbery, carjacking and police pursuit that began in Vancouver and ended in Clackamas County, the Vancouver police said Saturday night.
KATU.com
Vancouver taco restaurant site of early-morning fire, 6 engines on the scene
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver taco restaurant was the scene of an early-morning commercial fire on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Shortly before 6:45 a.m., fire crews arrived at Javier's Tacos on 11115 NE Fourth Plain Blvd after receiving calls about smoke and flames. The VFD sent...
KATU.com
Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
hh-today.com
A riverfront update: Look at that log pile
As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
Running car gives Portland car thieves head start
Michael Jordan was getting ready to leave for his first day at his new job when he ran back inside his house in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood for just a minute to grab his safety vest.
Victim in Gresham park attack waited 90 minutes to speak with emergency dispatcher
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police are looking for a man who attacked a woman early Thursday afternoon at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Burnside. Rockwood Park. It happened around 12:15 p.m. on Thursday at Pat Pfeifer Park near Northeast 172nd and Burnside. "This was an unprovoked...
kptv.com
Stolen show dogs rescued by good samaritan in Vancouver
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - UPDATE: Four stolen show dogs were recovered late Saturday night by a good samaritan who spotted the van that was carrying them. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a passerby spotted the Mercedes cargo van parked in the Lone Pine Trailer Park on St. Johns Road in Vancouver and rescued the dogs.
KATU.com
Portland leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting
PORTLAND, Ore — Portland leaders and leaders in Oregon's Asian American community mourned the loss of the victims of the Monterey Park mass shooting while still celebrating the Lunar New Year here. Police there say a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio during a Lunar New...
Dad, domestic partner booked in death of Salem child
The father and his domestic partner of a 6-year-old Salem child who died under suspicious circumstances were arrested Saturday.
kptv.com
2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek
EAGLE CREEK Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after they crashed on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek. According to Clackamas Fire Rescue it marks the second major accident in the same area in just under two weeks. It appeared that one of the cars rolled...
KGW
White Portland ‘peace bikes’ mistaken for traffic death memorials
The bikes aren’t intended to be ghost bikes, which usually mark where a cyclist was killed. The artist had a somewhat different message in mind.
kptv.com
2 teens arrested after carjacking, police chase from Vancouver to Clackamas Co.
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after a police chase from Vancouver, Wash. into Clackamas County, according to the Vancouver Police Department. At about 3 p.m., police responded to a carjacking at the Vancouver Mall at 8900 Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive. The victim told police that she...
Portland’s top 7 dumpling spots, according to Yelp
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dumplings are an especially popular food during Lunar New Year events, which starts Sunday. They’re also top of mind for Portlanders, who will soon be celebrating Dumpling Week. Here are seven places where you can try some of the best dumplings that Portland has to offer, not including some of the […]
