ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigard, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

How Did the Banfield Freeway Get Its Name?

How did the Banfield Freeway get its name? I tried Googling, but all I can find is stuff about Banfield Pet Hospital. Was there a Dr. Cyrus Q. Banfield back in the day who became famous as Portland’s first veterinarian? —Big Dog. Shortly after World War I, a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
hh-today.com

A riverfront update: Look at that log pile

As you would expect, the pile of trash, logs and smaller bits of driftwood under the Albany railroad bridge on the Willamette River is getting bigger this winter. On a bike ride along the Dave Clark Riverfront Path in a cold drizzle on Saturday, I took a look at the pile from the bank under the bridge. Once again I’m wondering how big the pile is going to get before somebody does something to dislodge it.
ALBANY, OR
kptv.com

Stolen show dogs rescued by good samaritan in Vancouver

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - UPDATE: Four stolen show dogs were recovered late Saturday night by a good samaritan who spotted the van that was carrying them. Portland police confirmed to FOX 12 that a passerby spotted the Mercedes cargo van parked in the Lone Pine Trailer Park on St. Johns Road in Vancouver and rescued the dogs.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

2 in critical condition after wreck in Eagle Creek

EAGLE CREEK Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after they crashed on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek. According to Clackamas Fire Rescue it marks the second major accident in the same area in just under two weeks. It appeared that one of the cars rolled...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s top 7 dumpling spots, according to Yelp

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dumplings are an especially popular food during Lunar New Year events, which starts Sunday. They’re also top of mind for Portlanders, who will soon be celebrating Dumpling Week. Here are seven places where you can try some of the best dumplings that Portland has to offer, not including some of the […]
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy