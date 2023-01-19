ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre

Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport, RI Friday night January 20 before a near-sellout crowd. The power trio of Chris Spedding, Tony Garnier, and Anton Fig rocked hard through a 90+ minute set of Spedding’s original music along with a few covers. Highlights included Spedding’s #1 hit “Motorbikin’,” the Garland Jeffreys classic “Wild in the Streets,” and a funky crowd-pleasing version of “Wild Thing.”
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Boston’s The Gravel Project playing Askew Saturday Jan. 21

The Gravel Project, a band comprised of veteran musicians from the Boston area, is headed down Route 95 Saturday night for a show at Askew in Providence. The ensemble is an all-star band including brothers Andrew and Jordan Gravel, Dave Fox, Eguie Castrillo, and Sarah Seminski. The Project’s sound blends...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Crafting Series precedes 2023 ‘Inspired Craft’ exhibition at Little Compton Historical Society

Local craftmakers and artisans are offering a series of workshops with individualized instruction this winter and spring in anticipation of the Little Compton Historical Society’s 2023 Inspired Craft exhibition. Participants of all experience levels, including those trying a craft for the first time, are encouraged to attend. The first two workshops offer textile weaving and dry needle felting and are described below. A full list of workshops is available at littlecompton.org.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Graciela Emerick

Graciela “Gracie” Emerick, 88, of Newport, RI, passed away on January 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the wife of the late Paul Emerick. Graciela was born in Bogota, Columbia to Carlos Alberto Caceres and Manuela Vega de Caceres on December 18, 1934.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Girl asks police to test cookie for DNA proof of Santa

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
CUMBERLAND, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: David E. Reid

David E. Reid, age 79, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on January 17, 2023 surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. David was born in Fall River, MA to Edson Reid and A. Irene (Hodgins) Reid. David was the husband of Bette (Longson) Reid of Tiverton for 60 years.
TIVERTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Ronald R. Dupont

Ronald R. Dupont, 83, of Westport, MA, passed away on January 16, 2023 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Melinda (Arcieri). Ronald was born in Fall River, MA to Louis and Olive (Carriera) Dupont. He grew up in Portsmouth, RI. Graduated from Rogers High School....
WESTPORT, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Newport’s Meghan Mureddu named to President’s List at Castleton University

Castleton University has released its President’s List for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, and Meghan Mureddu of Newport is among those on the list. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0 at the university, which is based in Castleton, Vermont.
CASTLETON, VT
whatsupnewp.com

21 open houses happening in Newport County this weekend

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend, January 20 – 22, 2023. In the market for a home or have questions about the home-buying process? Contact me or visit my Digital Buyer Consult website for more information.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Mixed precipitation is in store for the weekend

This weekend, the weather in Newport, Rhode Island is expected to be a mix of rain, snow, and clouds. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of rain showers before 7 pm, followed by a chance of snow showers. Skies will be cloudy, with a low of around 31 degrees. The wind will be blowing from the north at 3 to 6 mph. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Local students named to President’s List at Plymouth State University

Plymouth University has released its President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester, and two students from Newport County are among the 89 named to the list. They are Griffin Spinney of Newport and Tyler McDonald of Portsmouth. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a...
PLYMOUTH, NH
whatsupnewp.com

Newport Police Department accepting applications for new recruits

The City of Newport is currently accepting applications for new police officers to join the Newport Police Department. Both certified officers and new recruits are encouraged to apply before the deadline on Tuesday, February 21st. The Newport Police Department has the oldest Community Policing program in the state, according to...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence woman pleads guilty to conspiring in $330,000 bank fraud scheme

A Providence woman has admitted to stealing the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm while she was employed at Citizens Bank. Savonnah Briggs, 28, provided the stolen information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, Richard Kobi, 27, of Providence, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy