UPDATE: Search for missing actor, hiker Julian Sands continues by air at Mt. Baldy

Update: 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. The search for missing actor Julian Sands in the Mt. Baldy areas continues but only by helicopter, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sands went missing on Jan. 13. Cellphone pings from Jan. 14 and 15 were delayed and show Sands’ movement on January 13.

Evidence of avalanches were spotted earlier in the week on the west side of the slopes, delaying ground search and rescue efforts. Although air searches will continue, it's unknown for how long.

Detectives are working with California Office of Emergency Services officials, who have additional cell phone forensic technology, to pinpoint an exact location. No workable leads have been developed, authorities said.

Original story

British actor Julian Sands remains missing as dangerous conditions on Mt. Baldy continue to hinder search and rescue efforts for the hiker.

Sands, 65, of North Hollywood, was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy. Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported on Wednesday.

“Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez. “We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews.”

The search will include members of the sheriff's aviation team and drones in the Mt. Baldy area in the San Gabriel Mountains, just south of Wrightwood.

Sands, who has appeared in dozens of film and TV roles, has lived in the Los Angeles area for years with his wife, writer Eugenia Citkowitz. He is best known for his roles in such films as A Room with a View, The Killing Fields, Warlock, Naked Lunch and Leaving Las Vegas.

In a 2018 interview with The Guardian, Sands talked about his fixation with mountain climbing and the importance of continuing to embrace new adventures as he aged.

In another 2020 interview, Sands described himself as being his happiest “close to a mountain summit on a glorious cold morning.”

Mt. Baldy, 'extremely dangerous '

The Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday issued a press release regarding Mt Baldy, which they describe as currently having "extremely dangerous" conditions. Search and rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions.

“It is our recommendation that people stay away from that area,” Rodriguez said. “It is extremely dangerous and even experienced hikers are getting in trouble.”

Over the last four weeks, search and rescue teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt. Baldy and the surrounding area. The rescue missions have been for lost, stranded or injured hikers.

Unfortunately, during that time, two hikers died after falling and injuring themselves, sheriff’s officials said.

The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience.

Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, known as the "Hiking Queen" to her followers on social media, fell to her death while climbing in the Mount Baldy area.

Gonzalez-Landas, 56, died from her injuries on Jan. 8 after sliding roughly 700 feet down the icy Baldy Bowl, the New York Post reported.

The woman was not initially named, but she was later identified by family and friends as Gonzalez-Landas, who posted a short Facebook video of herself, the Daily Mail reported.

A GoFundMe account for Gonzalez-Landas said she was known for her fearless hikes, and daily dose of inspiration.

“More importantly she was an amazing mother of four, a sister and a friend to everyone she met,” the post states.

Hiking safety tips

Sheriff’s officials are asking the public to follow safety tips when hiking in wintry weather.

Bring the right gear: Layers of clothing, warm outer layers, sunglasses and sunscreen, and lots of water and snacks.

Traction devices are always recommended when walking on ice and snow.

Know where you are going. Don’t rely on cell phones. Many areas have no service. Carry a map and compass (or GPS) and know how to use them.

Check the weather forecast. Weather can change quickly, especially if you are visiting higher elevations.

Know trail conditions in your park before your start.

Consider leaving pets at home. Pets are prohibited on many park trails.

Check with your park for specifics before you make your plans.

Discuss your plans with family, friends, and park staff at visitor centers. Make sure someone knows where you are and when to expect your return.

Snowshoes and traction devices are recommended on ice and snow.

In winter, some trails are not marked or maintained. Route-finding skills are important. Don’t rely on others' tracks which can lead you astray.

Be aware that it is common courtesy not to trample on existing cross-country ski tracks as it can trip up skiers.

Know your route. Snow-covered landscapes look very different than in summer. Snow can be deep once you are off trail.

Keep off the ice. Streams and lakes can have thin ice and be very dangerous.

Be avalanche aware. Check with your park for the latest safety information and avalanche forecast.

Always be willing to turn around. Weather and trail conditions can change quickly as snow falls and melts.

Watch for wildlife. Always keep your distance and practice safe wildlife viewing practices.

Bring food – especially salty foods.

Eat a good meal before your trip.

Carry a first aid kit with bandages, ace wrap, antiseptic, moleskin, etc.

Carry a map – not all tails are well-marked in winter, maps are helpful tools.

Bring water and stay hydrated.

Wear appropriate footwear such as waterproof boots, and gaiters to keep snow and mud out of your boots.

Bring over-the-shoe traction devices.

Carry a whistle and/or signal mirror – for emergency use, know how to use your equipment.

For more winter hiking tips, visit the National Park Service at www.nps.gov .

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: UPDATE: Search for missing actor, hiker Julian Sands continues by air at Mt. Baldy