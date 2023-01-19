MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Multiple people have been arrested in connection with a brawl that broke out at a Middletown high school basketball earlier this week. School officials said that “numerous arrests” have been made after camera footage from the game was reviewed and interviews were conducted. They said the school district and the police department worked together to ensure that those who were involved in the fight were properly identified.

