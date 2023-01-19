ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Related
WHNT-TV

Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B Rocket

News 19's Kayla Smith and Aaron Ayers took a trip to Ardmore to visit the iconic landmark which greets you as you drive into Alabama on I-65 and ask Ardmore residents how they felt about the pending removal of the rocket. Ardmore Residents Anticipate Removal of Saturn 1B …. News...
ARDMORE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway in Decatur

OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each mobile pantry giveaway to move towards its goal of wiping out hunger. On Saturday, they partnered with Impact Church to serve those in need in Decatur. One Gen Away and Impact Church host grocery giveaway …. OneGenAway targets food insecurity and uses each...
DECATUR, AL
radio7media.com

I-65 rocket to be removed after 40 years

THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Huntsville, Alabama

Places to visit in Huntsville, AL. Huntsville, Alabama, is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County. The city is the most populous in the state. Here are some things to do while visiting Huntsville. Huntsville offers visitors an array...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘I’m wealthy in life’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

UAH Hosts SWIRLL Open House

The Department of Atmospheric and Earth Science at UAH held an open house of its SWIRLL building Friday. The Department of Atmospheric and Earth Science at UAH held an open house of its SWIRLL building Friday. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder Suicide

The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. Local Racing Community Mourns Family Killed in Murder …. The North Alabama and Tennessee racing community, grieving after a family of four died in an apparent murder-suicide earlier this...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

New Owners to Re-open Historic Business

The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. The property was purchased by a group of local business owners who say they will be making improvements. Fantasy Playhouse Presents Snow White And The Seven …. The new take on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Redstone Arsenal sees Archeological Excavation

An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. An excavation for planned construction on Redstone Arsenal has begun unveiling history and turned into an archeological dig. Huntsville Football Club Gives Joe Davis Stadium …. Soccer is the newest sport to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Crestwood appoints Eiland chief nursing officer

HUNTSVILLE – Crestwood Medical Center recently appointed interim Chief Nursing Officer Lance Eiland as its permanent CNO. Eiland received his nursing degree from Bevill State Community College and master’s in organizational leadership and nursing management from the University of Arkansas Grantham in 2019. Prior to joining Crestwood, Eiland...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Man Uses Billboard Ad in Search for a Kidney

One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help. One North Alabama man has a big favor to ask and he's hoping the community can help. Alabama A&M Mens and Womans take on Texas Southern. Local Racing Community Reacts to Death of...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Candle Bar to Open Soon

A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
FLORENCE, AL

