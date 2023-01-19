THE ROCKET THAT HAS GREETED VISITORS AT THE ALABAMA WELCOME CENTER NEAR ARDMORE FOR MORE THAN 40 YEARS WILL BE REMOVED. THE SATURN 1B ROCKET HAS BEEN A FAMILIAR SITE TO THOSE TRAVELING INTERSATE 65 SINCE THE LATE 1970S BUT IS SHOWING ITS AGE. OFFICIALS WITH NASA, MARSHALL SPACE FLIGHT CENTER AND THE U.S. SPACE AND ROCKET CENTER HAVE DETERMINED THE ROCKET WILL NEED TO BE DISASSEMBLED AND REMOVED. THE ROCKET WAS MADE IN HUNTSVILLE AND SERVED AS PART OF THE APOLLO LUNAR PROGRAM. IT CARRIED SKYLAB ASTRONAUTS INTO ORBIT AND LAST FLEW IN 1975. IT HAS BEEN ON LOAN FROM NASA SINCE 1979. OFFICIALS PLAN TO LOOK FOR SOMETHING TO REPLACE THE ROCKET THAT REPRESENTS HUNTSVILLE’S SPACE HERITAGE. THE ARDMORE WELCOME CENTER WHERE THE ROCKET STANDS IS CURRENTLY CLOSED FOR UPGRADES.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO