Beatdown in Buffalo: 2 Sports’ Jack Pohl recaps Bengals’ dominant win over Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, the Bengals swarmed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and Cincinnati advanced to its second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win. The Bengals advanced to consecutive AFC championship games for the first time in franchise history and will again […]
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to Have Surgery for Torn Fibula
The Memphis product rushed for a career-high 1,007 yards in 2022.
Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks on NBA referees: 'They're picking on me every night'
PHOENIX-- Dillon Brooks was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul call when his hand swiped Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson in the face late in the second quarter. Brooks told Memphis Grizzlies teammates Ja Morant that he wasn't sure if he fouled Johnson or not, but the referees determined that the play was flagrant. Brooks, playing on his 27th birthday, was unsure why he was called for a flagrant foul on the play by the officials. ...
Extricating from Timbers Ties Could be Tricky for the NWSL’s Portland Thorns
When the Portland Thorns made their debut as one of the NWSL’s eight inaugural clubs in 2013, their shared ownership with Merritt Paulson’s MLS side, the Portland Timbers, was presumably a positive for a new team in a new league. Sharing a front office with an MLS team with well-capitalized owners provided the Thorns with more resources and human capital than many of their competitors within the NWSL and created opportunities of scale. But now, as Paulson looks for new owners for the Thorns without selling the Timbers, the downsides of that overlap are on full display. A change in ownership will...
