Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
Private jet companies look to expand Las Vegas presence with casino customers
The private airline industry has found a potentially new market in Las Vegas. But the companies need to convince casino operators they can do a more efficient job of shuttling the customers for a weekend getaway. The post Private jet companies look to expand Las Vegas presence with casino customers appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down driveway dragging him with it in west Las Vegas valley
A 77-year-old man was killed by a driverless vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him with it, Las Vegas police said. Man killed by driverless car after it rolls down …. A 77-year-old man was killed by a driverless vehicle after it rolled down a driveway dragging him...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
Unique Aviation-Themed Restaurant in Las Vegas Is Such a Cool Concept
Everything is served in flights!
luxury-houses.net
Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million
8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Las Vegas movie theater shares efforts to evolve as industry changes across U.S.
As Regal Cinemas' recent bankruptcy filing is set to close one Las Vegas theater location, a local theater shared with 8 News Now their efforts to adapt to the industry's ever-evolving landscape.
8newsnow.com
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las Vegas valley apartment complex
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police. 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at northeast Las …. One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex in...
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Woman steals RTC bus in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a bus was stolen in the southwest valley Saturday morning. LVMPD said the incident happened near Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road. According to police, a bus was reported stolen by a passenger Saturday morning. Police found the bus and...
8newsnow.com
Harley A. Harmon: Train explosion blew him right into Las Vegas valley politics
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On a Sunday morning in April 1909, an engineer was pushing 31 cars of oranges from the railroad depot in Kelso to Cima, a steep 19-mile run in what would become California’s Mojave National Preserve. One steam engine in front on the Union Pacific...
TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
This marks the brand’s first Nevada location, and 22nd state where TOUS les JOURS operates
Coronavirus: Three years later
The first case of coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. happened on Jan. 20, 2020 in the state of Washington.
8newsnow.com
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023
Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. Police: Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas …. Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las Vegas valley gas station that left one man dead. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar New Year. Las Vegas valley celebrates the Lunar...
Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Chamber to announce what’s in store for 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It’s an opportunity to learn more about what’s in store for Las Vegas this year. Preview Las Vegas is happening Monday, January 23 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The annual event hosted by the Vegas Chamber provides a forecast on major developments...
fox10phoenix.com
2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas
Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Las Vegas, January 22 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Las Vegas. The Liberty High School basketball team will have a game with Durango High School on January 21, 2023, 18:30:00. The Coronado High School basketball team will have a game with Bishop Gorman Catholic High School on January 21, 2023, 20:00:00.
Las Vegas company builds gun case that uses person’s fingerprints to open
Sometimes shootings happen because children gain access to their parent’s guns, but one Las Vegas-based company is trying to address that.
Comments / 8