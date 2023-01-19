Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 16th, 2023. At approximately 04:39 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 600 Block of Fred Loop, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the residence that had been shot in his right leg. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening wound and is now in stable condition.

