kalb.com
APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that happened early Friday morning, (Jan. 20), in the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area. Detectives are trying to identify the unknown suspect. This is Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers...
$100,000 bond for man accused of multiple burglaries in Louisiana
A man is in jail following a string of burglaries in Louisiana.
Eunice News
Shooting scene in Opelousas
St. Landry Sheriff’s deputies responded to shots fired on Kenneth Boagni Sr. Drive near the Townhouse apartments on Jan. 10. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Johnathon Semien, a 37-year-old black male had been shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries. The detectives discovered evidence at the scene that indicated that Semien was inside of his vehicle when the shooting…
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes
45-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Falsely Impersonating a Peace Officer, Obscenity, and Other Crimes. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly falsely impersonating a peace officer, obscenity, failure to appear in court, and tampering with a resident’s surveillance system. The man was found to be wearing a police uniform at the time of the arrest.
kalb.com
RPSO RADE Unit arrest recovers drugs, a firearm & $9,219
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested by the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit on multiple narcotics charges on Jan. 11. Ladarius Dayquan Hicks, 25, has been charged with possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, four counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS III with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, possession of CDS V with intent to distribute, illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
kadn.com
Opelousas woman arrested after her toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
News Release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday evening... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On July 14, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Juvenile Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.
Louisiana man arrested in Avoyelles Parish for impersonating a police officer
An Avoyelles Parish man was arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Pine Prairie police chief charged with driving while intoxicated
Pine Prairie Police Chief L.C. Deshotel was arrested Wednesday night in Turkey Creek and charged with driving while intoxicated.
klax-tv.com
Juvenile arrested for shooting a man in the leg
Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 16th, 2023. At approximately 04:39 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 600 Block of Fred Loop, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the residence that had been shot in his right leg. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening wound and is now in stable condition.
kalb.com
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
Sheriff: Toddler dies from fentanyl overdose; mother arrested
Detectives were contacted regarding a toddler who was found unresponsive by her mother in the home, and was transferred to a local hospital and later pronounced dead
64-Year-Old St. Landry Parish Man Dies in Fatal Fire
WASHINGTON, La. (KPEL News) - A house fire in St. Landry Parish earlier this week resulted in a death of an elderly man, according to the state fire marshall's office. On Wednesday morning, St. Landry Fire District #3 was called to a house fire in Washington, Louisiana. The state fire marshall investigated the cause of the fire and later determined that the fire began in the living room/kitchen area of the home.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas mother arrested on negligent homicide after toddler’s death from fentanyl overdose
An Opelousas mother has been arrested on a negligent homicide charge six months after her toddler’s death, following confirmation from investigators the child died of a fentanyl overdose, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said. On July 14, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office’s juvenile detectives were contacted after...
kalb.com
Trial set for former Rapides Parish principal charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A jury trial has been set for Sept. 25, 2023, for the former principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, who was indicted in April 2022 on a count of cruelty to juveniles. The investigation into John Grimes started on Sept. 10, 2021, when Harli Matt,...
KPLC TV
Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating fuel theft
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of around 150 gallons of diesel fuel from a logging site. The theft happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the area of Highway 8 and Pelt Road. Anyone with information about the...
Port Barre police seek woman accused of passing fake $100 bills
PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre Police are looking for a woman they said passed counterfeit money at stores in Port Barre and Krotz Springs. In a post made Friday by Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the woman passed the counterfeit money at two different dollar stores. Boudreaux said the woman then left the […]
