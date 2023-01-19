The boys are back, as Comedy Central has revealed the premiere date for the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone‘s South Park. The upcoming season of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series returns on February 8 to Comedy Central, where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997. In the footage above, we’re given several iconic establishing shots from the adult cartoon, including a backdrop of the town and the pasture outside of the town, before the scene cuts to Butters getting probed in a laboratory as the words “there’s no place like here” flash on-screen. The show will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.

2 DAYS AGO