Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
TV tonight: Simon Bird prepares for Armageddon in new sitcom Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope also stars in this Manchester-set comedy. Plus: watch out for the Clickers in The Last of Us. Here’s what to watch this evening
Fairfield Sun Times
‘South Park’: Season 26 Premieres on Comedy Central in February
The boys are back, as Comedy Central has revealed the premiere date for the 26th season of Trey Parker and Matt Stone‘s South Park. The upcoming season of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning animated series returns on February 8 to Comedy Central, where it has aired on Wednesday nights since 1997. In the footage above, we’re given several iconic establishing shots from the adult cartoon, including a backdrop of the town and the pasture outside of the town, before the scene cuts to Butters getting probed in a laboratory as the words “there’s no place like here” flash on-screen. The show will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com, CC.com, and the Comedy Central App post-premiere.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Reveals She Turned Down Pre-Prison Interview With Andy Cohen
Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
The record-breaking singer is back with her sixth album. She discusses deprivation, domestic violence and feeling triumphant after stage fright and surgery
‘Jamojaya’ Review: An Aspiring Rapper Clashes With His Manager-Father in Justin Chon’s Slippery Drama
Age-old stories of entertainment industry corruption and suffocating stage-parenting are given a freshly off-kilter perspective in writer-director Justin Chon’s “Jamojaya,” which zeroes in on a few days in the life of a rising Indonesian rapper as he attempts to cut professional ties with his former manager, who also happens to be his father. In many ways a bigger, flashier and more slippery companion piece to Chon’s memorable 2019 Sundance feature “Ms. Purple,” “Jamojaya” is elevated above its familiar narrative paces by sensitive camerawork and a pair of intriguing performances, and its suggestion that showbusiness ambitions and family ties don’t so...
Unpopular ‘Gilmore Girls’ Opinion: None of Rory Gilmore’s Love Interests Were Right for Her
We don't think Rory Gilmore has found the one yet. Dean Forrester, Jess Mariano, and Logan Huntzberger were all great, but they weren't the one. Neither was Paul.
Fairfield Sun Times
A Tale of Two Princes
“Revenge of the Princes” is the hot new show drawing wide audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Combining the classic Shakespearean themes of regicide and patricide with our contemporary idolatry of narcissism and victimhood, “Revenge” is not unfolding on Broadway or the West End; a real-life adaptation is being livestreamed into our homes as two separate but entwined psychodramas. While the tickets are free, the cost may be more than anyone can imagine.
