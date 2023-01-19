1 dead in Asheville shooting; suspect arrested

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department said officers responded to Southern Street around 11:36 p.m. to reports of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police found a man who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

Police identified the man as 27-year-old Mackenzie McCord Strickland.

Asheville Police said they were able to arrest a suspect, 30-year-old Cody Lee Guyton, Thursday afternoon on Tunnel Road in east Asheville.

Guyton is charged with first degree murder.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting TIP2APD to 847411.

