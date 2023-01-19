Read full article on original website
Missing woman in Upper Providence Twp. found safe
UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - The Upper Providence Township Police Department issued a missing person report for Patricia Cutrona. Concern was raised after Ms. Cutrona was last seen leaving her home on foot after midnight on January 22, 2023. She was without her phone, keys, or wallet. She has since...
Pennsylvania hunter bags his first bear after 82 years of trying
Lehigh County, Pa. — On Oct. 21, Jack Lewis, a 96-year-old Pennsylvania hunter from Lehigh County, achieved a lifelong goal by successfully harvesting his first black bear. Lewis, an avid outdoorsman since the age of 12, told Outdoor News that he has hunted for deer, turkeys, and waterfowl every season, with the exception of the two years he served as a Navy seaman in World War II.
Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
Red Cross set to transition to recovery in west Georgia counties
MACON — The American Red Cross is nearing the end of the Damage Assessment phase of its storm response in central midwest Georgia. Once it is complete, the organization will transition into recovery, where trained caseworkers will begin working with families to assist them in developing their recovery plan. As of now, Red Cross officials encourage everyone who may need assistance with recovery to call 1 (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or 1 (800) 621-FEMA (1-800-621-3362).
Counties with the most emergency shelters in California
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in California using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Red Cross opens shelters in storm-damaged Georgia counties
MACON — A new shelter has been opened in Henry County, and crews out in the field conducting damage assessment have surpassed a major milestone — more than a thousand assessments completed and growing, the Red Cross announced. The organization is continuing to act quickly to provide emergency essentials and emotional support for families in need.
Missouri track and field nets 17 top-3 finishes in Nebraska
Missouri track and field had two athletes earn first-place finishes at the Mark Colligan Memorial on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. In the Tigers' second meet of the season, Jacob Ridderhoff took first in the men's mile, crossing the finish line in 4 minutes, 6.76 seconds, and Jonathan Schmidt won the men's 800-meter run in 1:53.70. Dan Brookling trailed only Ridderhoff in the men's mile, finishing in 4:10.10.
Indiana prosecutors honor LaPorte County state lawmaker
Directors of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney's Council recently selected Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, for a 2022 Legislative Excellence Award. The annual award, presented to four Indiana lawmakers, recognizes legislative accomplishments aimed at improving public safety across the Hoosier State. Bohacek was honored for helping win approval of House Enrolled...
Lincoln residents discuss abortion ethics during rally at state Capitol
With the right to an abortion uncertain in some states, a handful of Nebraskans took part in a nationwide campaign to pressure state officials to uphold a half-decade of precedent on the issue. A nationwide wave of protests, billed as the “Bigger than Roe” campaign centered around abortion rights and...
BREAKING: Judge blocks Illinois' gun ban for more than 860 who sued
(The Center Square) – Enforcement of Illinois’ gun ban has been temporarily suspended for the 860-plus individuals who sued the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the gun and magazine ban into law last week. Tuesday, attorney Thomas DeVore sued in Effingham County state court, arguing the ban is unconstitutional. During an emergency hearing Wednesday, DeVore argued, among other things, that the law violates equal protections by exempting law enforcement officers from the new ban.
Two Cases of New Drug-Resistant Gonorrhea Strain Reported in Massachusetts
FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Two cases of a new strain of gonorrhea reported in Massachusetts were at least partly resistant to several antibiotics, state officials announced Thursday. "The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which DPH [Department of Health], the CDC,...
To the People of House District 68
Editor’s note: House District 68 now includes the north and east portions of Black Hawk County, the northern part of Buchanan County, and most of Fayette County. Welcome to the first edition of my 2023 From Dome to Home legislative update! Through it, I will try to provide a look at what happened in the Iowa House. Hopefully, it provides you with some insight into the legislative process and a look at my experience serving as your state representative.
Wilkes-Barre could have giant balloons in St. Patrick's Day Parade
The City of Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade could include an element found in some of the biggest and most famous parades in the nation — giant balloons. “With the support of sponsors, the city will be able to add an exciting new element to the parade this year — giant inflatable parade balloons,” Mayor George Brown announced in a press release Friday.
Another record high jobs count for Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey announced today that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted December unemployment rate is 2.8%, up slightly from November’s rate of 2.7%, and well below December 2021’s rate of 3.1%. December’s rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November and 69,434 in December 2021.
Tyler High football team finalist for Texas academic honor
Tyler High School and five other East Texas high school football teams are the official state finalists of Texas for the 2022-23 NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award, the Texas High School Coaches Association announced on Sunday. The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football...
UGA marks 40th year of delivering economic outlook
ALBANY — The 2023 Georgia Economic Outlook will probe the possibility of a housing slump and the impact of inflation on the Albany MSA. The state’s premier economic forecast will be discussed in Albany on Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Front Street. Since 1983, business...
Potential contender for Missouri AG wins support from high-profile Republicans
JEFFERSON CITY — A potential challenger to Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey has cashed campaign checks from at least three high-profile GOP figures, a signal the incumbent could face a bitter party primary in 2024. The potential challenger, Will Scharf, received a $2,650 check from Leonard Leo, the co-chairman...
