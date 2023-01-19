Read full article on original website
Unemployment rate in Pennsylvania hits record low of 3.9%, but Duquesne prof says that comes with a caveat
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell to a record low in December, dropping below 4% for the first time since record-keeping began, according to figures released Friday. Payrolls and the workforce grew but remain below pre-pandemic record levels. The rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9% from November’s rate,...
Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara
An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
Baldwin spirit squad pleased with WPIAL performance, looks forward to state meet
The 2022-23 season has been a learning experience for many of the girls on the Baldwin competitive spirit cheerleading squad. And they’ve been taught well. The Highlanders placed third in the large squad division at the WPIAL championships Jan. 7, at Hempfield. “We have 21 total cheerleaders this season...
After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement
Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
Behind Division I recruits, young wrestlers ready to make impact for Chartiers Valley
It’s a young team on the mats at Chartiers Valley High School but a team longtime coach Bill Evans is watching develop in front of his eyes day after day. The Colts are led by two future NCAA Division I wrestlers in Pitt commit Dylan Evans and Davidson College recruit Brady Joling. Beyond that, the Colts rely on several underclassmen.
