Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Staffing issues force temporary closure of Periwinkle's in O'Hara

An O’Hara bakery renowned for its award-winning donuts is temporarily closed. Periwinkle’s Bakery & Cafe — a spinoff from the original, popular 1970s Harmar bakery — shut down in late 2022. A sign posted to the door of the RIDC Park location cites a worker shortage...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Baldwin spirit squad pleased with WPIAL performance, looks forward to state meet

The 2022-23 season has been a learning experience for many of the girls on the Baldwin competitive spirit cheerleading squad. And they’ve been taught well. The Highlanders placed third in the large squad division at the WPIAL championships Jan. 7, at Hempfield. “We have 21 total cheerleaders this season...
BALDWIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After strong start, Chartiers Valley boys eye continued improvement

Prior to the start of the 2022-23 boys basketball season, fifth-year coach Brandon Sensor and his Chartiers Valley program set high expectations. The team, according to Sensor, was farther ahead on offense and defense than they were at the end of an 8-15 season in 2021-22 that saw them make the playoffs after going 5-5 in Section 2-5A play before losing in the WPIAL first round to Penn Hills.
BRIDGEVILLE, PA

