EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
AAPI community in Massachusetts reacts to 'horrific' California shooting at Lunar New Year fest
BOSTON — Celebrations in the Greater Boston area commemorated the start of the Lunar New Year, but Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Massachusetts are in shock about a deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. While the Korean Cultural Society hosted performers and crafts for...
Serving up success: Boston Chef Jody Adams and the trio behind the Tres Latinas food truck
Tres Latinas takes authentic flavor on the road and Boston Chef Jody Adams shares what it took to craft her culinary career. Yosi Valdez, Eli Dupont, and Vero Antich-Fjeld are the owners and operators of the Tres Latinas food truck. All originally from Venezuela, Eli and Vero met years ago in their native country, then moved here to Massachusetts – where they were introduced to Yosi Since then, the trio has created a menu that’s centered around, but not exclusive to, that Venezuelan staple – the arepa.
Monday, January 23: Centre Street
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we make the rounds of Boston’s official “Latin Quarter” and talk with residents, business owners, and activists about what’s changed in JP and what hasn’t - namely, its deep sense of community. We dine at Juicygreens, a Latin-influenced plant-based cafe, and tiny Tonino, a charming Italian eatery. At the stately Loring Greenough House, we explore some of Boston’s untold history. And Diversity is a unique second-hand shop that welcomes all.
Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run at 'Mass & Cass'
BOSTON — A man is dead after he was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area of Boston known as "Mass & Cass," according to police. Boston police said the pedestrian crash happened at about...
MBTA train collides with car that made wrong turn onto tracks
HAMILTON, Mass. — A driver took a wrong turn and ended up on MBTA train tracks in Hamilton, Massachusetts. The incident happened Thursday evening at the railroad crossing near Ashbury and Willow Streets. The driver said she thought she was on the street, but wound up stalled on the...
Emerald City Plant Shop in Norwood offers stress-reducing greenery for your home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Norwood, Quontay Turner is busy tending to the plants at herEmerald City Plant Shop. More than 100 varieties of plants cover her dual shop and event space. From new plant parents to seasoned veterans, Turner is here to help plants thrive. She even calls her shop a local plant hospital.
Thursday, January 26: Book Bonanza
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we talk to Boston native and New York Times bestselling author William Martin about his latest historical novel, a World War II thriller called“December ’41”. Natasha Lance Rogoff shares with us the “unexpected, amazing true” story of making Sesame Street in Russia, which she describes in her book, “Muppets in Moscow.” We hit Cape Cod for a chat with novelist Keith Yocum, and a visit to the beloved Yellow Umbrella Bookstore. We also have the story behind Storytime Crafts, which promotes equal access to books with book donations and book-themed reading desks for kids.
Zac Brown Band founding member John Driskell Hopkins's foundation gives MGH ALS center grant after own diagnosis in 2021
BOSTON — Massachusetts General Hospital’s ALS center is the recipient of the first grant from Hop On A Cure, a nonprofit organization founded by a member of the Zac Brown Band after his own diagnosis at the center. Hop On A Cure on Friday awarded $100,000 to the...
Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues
BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
Hello, Dollie! Munchkin kitten ready for new home at MSPCA
BOSTON — After undergoing months of treatment at MSPCA, 6-month-old munchkin kitten named Dollie will soon be ready for a new home. The MSPCA said the kitten has recovered after arriving at the agency with an illness late last year. "When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing,...
Rock band Shinedown shares personal message with fan using their music as therapy after stroke
BOSTON — Music and a personal message from a man's favorite band are helping him recover after a serious stroke that affected his ability to speak. Brandon Dumais suffered the stroke on the day after Christmas. The healthy, active 30-year-old was rushed to the hospital. "His face was drooped...
Video: Next storm to bring snow, rain, likely flooding
NEEDHAM, Mass. — After a mostly dry weekend, a storm will begin to move into the area late Sunday. On Monday the storm will pair winds with high astronomical tides to cause flooding along the coast.
Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
DA: Officer accidentally fired during standoff with armed suspect in Boston triple-decker
BOSTON — One man was seen being taken into custody Friday after a standoff inside a Boston triple-decker in which the suspect and an officer fired their weapons. Investigators tell NewsCenter5 the man barricaded himself inside the multi-family home on Harvard Street early Friday afternoon and shot at police. Radio traffic indicated the man fired at least one time.
Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive
BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after police say he drove wrong way on New Hampshire interstate
CONCORD, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, after he drove in the wrong direction on an interstate highway in Concord, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said they received reports at about 9 p.m. Saturday regarding a...
Police investigate shell casings twice found in Massachsuetts elementary school classroom
RANDOLPH, Mass. — Shell casings were found on two separate occasions in an elementary school classroom in Randolph, sparking a police investigation. The first casing was found in a fourth-grade classroom at Donovan Elementary on Jan. 13. A second was found in the same classroom on Thursday. "The fact...
