Boston, MA

WCVB

Serving up success: Boston Chef Jody Adams and the trio behind the Tres Latinas food truck

Tres Latinas takes authentic flavor on the road and Boston Chef Jody Adams shares what it took to craft her culinary career. Yosi Valdez, Eli Dupont, and Vero Antich-Fjeld are the owners and operators of the Tres Latinas food truck. All originally from Venezuela, Eli and Vero met years ago in their native country, then moved here to Massachusetts – where they were introduced to Yosi Since then, the trio has created a menu that’s centered around, but not exclusive to, that Venezuelan staple – the arepa.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, January 23: Centre Street

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight we make the rounds of Boston’s official “Latin Quarter” and talk with residents, business owners, and activists about what’s changed in JP and what hasn’t - namely, its deep sense of community. We dine at Juicygreens, a Latin-influenced plant-based cafe, and tiny Tonino, a charming Italian eatery. At the stately Loring Greenough House, we explore some of Boston’s untold history. And Diversity is a unique second-hand shop that welcomes all.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run at 'Mass & Cass'

BOSTON — A man is dead after he was struck by a motor vehicle that fled the scene at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, an area of Boston known as "Mass & Cass," according to police. Boston police said the pedestrian crash happened at about...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

MBTA train collides with car that made wrong turn onto tracks

HAMILTON, Mass. — A driver took a wrong turn and ended up on MBTA train tracks in Hamilton, Massachusetts. The incident happened Thursday evening at the railroad crossing near Ashbury and Willow Streets. The driver said she thought she was on the street, but wound up stalled on the...
HAMILTON, MA
WCVB

Thursday, January 26: Book Bonanza

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Tonight, we talk to Boston native and New York Times bestselling author William Martin about his latest historical novel, a World War II thriller called“December ’41”. Natasha Lance Rogoff shares with us the “unexpected, amazing true” story of making Sesame Street in Russia, which she describes in her book, “Muppets in Moscow.” We hit Cape Cod for a chat with novelist Keith Yocum, and a visit to the beloved Yellow Umbrella Bookstore. We also have the story behind Storytime Crafts, which promotes equal access to books with book donations and book-themed reading desks for kids.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Search for missing central Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee continues

BROOKFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have resumed their search for missing Massachusetts woman Brittany Tee, who was last seen 11 days ago leaving her Brookfield home. State police tweeted shortly after 11:40 a.m. Saturday that they were searching a large wooded area near Tee's home and along Route 9 and Route 148.
BROOKFIELD, MA
WCVB

Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Hello, Dollie! Munchkin kitten ready for new home at MSPCA

BOSTON — After undergoing months of treatment at MSPCA, 6-month-old munchkin kitten named Dollie will soon be ready for a new home. The MSPCA said the kitten has recovered after arriving at the agency with an illness late last year. "When Dollie came to us, her ears were sloughing,...
WALTHAM, MA
WCVB

Police officer fires at suspect as vehicle flees scene in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — Norwood police are investigating an incident in which an officer fired shots at a suspect vehicle in the Massachusetts town. In a Facebook post, the Norwood Police Department said it received a 911 call shortly after 3:15 a.m. Sunday from a Folan Avenue resident who requested assistance in what police called an apparent domestic incident.
NORWOOD, MA
WCVB

Mom of burned, beaten boy fears he won't survive

BOSTON — A 7-year-old boy remained at Mass General Friday night with severe burns and bruises. The boy’s mother fears he may not survive and his father is charged with severely abusing him. The boy's father was scheduled to appear in Manchester court on Friday, but waived his...
BOSTON, MA

