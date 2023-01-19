Read full article on original website
George Clooney Offered His Ex-Wife Whatever She Thought Was ‘Fair’ in Their Divorce
Here's a look at George Clooney's previous marriage to Talia Balsam, which ended with the actor offering Balsam whatever she thought was 'fair'.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon Go From Lovers to Friends to Something Else in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer
Friends to lovers is a tried and true romantic comedy trope. But in the trailer for Netflix’s Your Place or Mine, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon – rom-com royalty, really – flip the script, going from lovers to friends with the potential for something more to bubble to the surface. Arriving on the streaming platform on February 10, the film follows Kutcher’s Peter and Witherspoon’s Debbie as they swap lives for long enough to realize that their emotions are more complicated than they may have realized. Two decades before Your Place or Mine takes place, Peter and Debbie’s chance...
Reese Witherspoon has to choose between Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams in the trailer for Netflix's 'Your Place or Mine'
Reese Witherspoon's latest rom-com "Your Place Or Mine" comes from Aline Brosh McKenna, writer of "The Devil Wears Prada."
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Brad Pitt Is Currently Dating ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star Paul Wesley’s Ex-Wife
'The Vampire Diaires' star Paul Wesley recently split from Ines de Ramon, before she moved on with Brad Pitt.
'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources
Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette
If you ask the great Dolly Parton, I’m sure she will tell you that the old adage “blondes have more fun,” is a cold hard fact (and obviously, I’d agree wholeheartedly). And she’s passing that wisdom and advice onto her goddaughter Miley Cyrus (or trying to, at least), as Miley recently sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, where she revealed that Dolly was not a fan of her going brunette… Apparently, Dolly was so taken aback by the idea of Miley […] The post Miley Cyrus Says Dolly Parton “Clutched Her Pearls And Gasped” When Miley Told Her She Might Go Brunette first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Forgetting Sarah Marshall’: Mila Kunis Said Russell Brand was Hard to Keep up With
Mila Kunis describes her time filming "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" as "Magical" but admits it was hard to keep up with one co-star.
Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes
Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Austin Butler sits in the second row at memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland
It was a memorial fit for a Princess. Austin Butler and model Kaia Gerber were spotted Sunday at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley who passed away earlier this month, reports People. The “Elvis” star — who attended the 2023 Golden Globes with the family — sat behind grieving Presley kin while director Baz Luhrmann, his wife, and the film’s costume designer sat next to them. Butler, 31, gave Presley’s 14-year-old daughter Finley a hug minutes before the Graceland memorial started. Priscilla Presley alongside Riley Keough, Axl Rose, Sarah Ferguson — the ex-wife of the disgraced Prince Andrew — and...
Liam Hemsworth's Alleged Affairs Are Trending On Twitter Again After Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Release
As Miley Cyrus continues to climb the charts with her instant-hit and self-love anthem, “Flowers,” rumors of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheating on her during their marriage continue to persist on Twitter. Cyrus has not confirmed or denied whether these rumors are true (or if they inspired the...
