"This isn't like any other Ghostface": the official Scream VI trailer is here, and it looks savage

By Liz Scarlett
 3 days ago

The second trailer for the sixth instalment of the Scream series is here, and just like the initial teaser , it looks totally wild.

Instead of stalking teens (including Wednesday 's Jenna Ortega, who will be reprising her role as Tara Carpenter) in California, the new (and seemingly improved) Ghostface claims the city of New York as his new hunting ground, where he also faces a number of bloodthirsty battles with OG cast member Courtney Cox, who returns as reporter Gale Weathers.

In the Scream VI trailer, Ghostface - whose persona is adopted by a different person (or people) in each film - storms into a newsagent shop looking for his adolescent prey, before getting into bloody, gun-toting scraps with those who try to step in his way. Elsewhere in the trailer, our beloved protagonists lament over how "this isn't like any other Ghostface". What could that mean? We'll have to wait and find out.

Starring alongside the aforementioned cast members will be Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, a returning Hayden Panettiere (last seen in 2011's Scream 4) and Mason Gooding.

Scream VI will also introduce a number of newcomers, including Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and more. However, due to issues with her contract offer, Neve Campbell will not be returning as franchise star Sidney Prescott.

On directional duties is once again Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who were both behind the previous Scream film. Screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also be returning.

Scream VI is due out in theatres on March 10, 2023. Check out the new trailer below:

