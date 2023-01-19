ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantafi.com

Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta

Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?

Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
ATLANTA, GA
clarionherald.org

A humble servant for Atlanta

For someone who escaped South Vietnam by boat with his family in 1975, Bishop-elect John-Nhan Van Tran is familiar with the road less traveled. His mother died when he was 2. His father circumvented an 18-year sentence imposed by the Vietnamese communist government by escaping from prison. His older brother was killed in the Vietnam War after stepping on a landmine. His younger brother died of cancer.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?

Before players from Georgia’s roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the decision back in December to play their next collegiate season in Athens.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

BREAKING: AD Mitchell Announces Transfer

Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many. In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy