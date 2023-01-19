Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?Ted RiversGeorgia State
Mother of activist killed by law enforcement at Atlanta police training site feels enraged and helpless.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
Rapper Drops Album During Young Thug & YSL Trial In Atlanta.Source MoneyAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Riots A Tragic Wake-up Call to Address Racism and Police Brutalityhard and smartAtlanta, GA
atlantafi.com
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta
Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Braves to host open auditions to be the next ‘Voice of the Braves’
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Braves will host open auditions Jan. 21 to search for the next “Voice of the Braves” at the Braves Fest sponsored by Delta Airlines. Online applications started in October and they already received over 135 applications where applicants sent their audition...
As Atlanta grows, its trademark tree canopy suffers
Atlanta has long been known as the "city in the forest," but analyses commissioned by city hall and recent data show Atlanta is losing its tree canopy at an increasing rate.
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?
Yesterday I wrote about the top five rated burgers in Atlanta, which sparked a lot of discussions. So today, I thought we could look at another popular food item- pizza. Once again, to assist with this, I turned to Yelp to see what others thought and which were ranked best. Yelp considers restaurant ratings, user engagement data, and reviews of businesses to determine its rankings.
clarionherald.org
A humble servant for Atlanta
For someone who escaped South Vietnam by boat with his family in 1975, Bishop-elect John-Nhan Van Tran is familiar with the road less traveled. His mother died when he was 2. His father circumvented an 18-year sentence imposed by the Vietnamese communist government by escaping from prison. His older brother was killed in the Vietnam War after stepping on a landmine. His younger brother died of cancer.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Lois Johnson, mother of Atlanta sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Jr., dies at 94
ROSWELL, Ga. — Atlanta broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson, Jr. and his family are mourning the loss of his mother. Lois Marjorie Johnson died Tuesday at the age of 94. She was married to former Atlanta Braves broadcaster Ernie Johnson, Sr., for 63 years until his death in 2011. [DOWNLOAD:...
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?
I love burgers, as do many people, including you, I assume, as you are reading an article about burgers. But one topic that can cause heated discussion among burger lovers is what is the best burger in their city.
Albany Herald
What is Georgia Getting in Rara Thomas and Dominic Lovett?
Before players from Georgia’s roster began entering the transfer portal and even before their season was officially over, they were making additions to the roster themselves via the portal. Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas and Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett both made the decision back in December to play their next collegiate season in Athens.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Georgia?
Bernard Marcus is an American businessman and billionaire from Georgia, who is best known as the co-founder of Home Depot, one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. He is also known for his philanthropy and political activism, particularly in support of conservative causes.
Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life
A historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood is now under construction and is set to become permanent affordable housing. Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced the onset of construction on Jan. 13. The local nonprofit will be preserving the shotgun-style cottage to provide a permanently affordable housing opportunity. The project is part of the organization’s […] The post Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta
Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
Atlanta mayor: ‘We will find you and we will arrest you’
Video and text of a briefing by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Saturday after violence erupted during a protest in Downtown Atlanta.
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023

Albany Herald
BREAKING: AD Mitchell Announces Transfer
Adonai Mitchell has found a new home. The former Georgia wide out will be headed to Texas as expected by many. In two seasons, Mitchell caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught a pass in all four of Georgia's playoff games the past two years. While Mitchell’s absence will surely be felt, Georgia did acquire two new wide receivers from the transfer portal this year. Rara Thomas from Mississippi State and Dominic Lovett from Missouri will be suiting up for Georgia in 2023. While the addition of the two talented wideouts is exciting, Bulldog fans are certainly sad to see a fan favorite such as Mitchell leave.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Why Georgia's 2023 Schedule is Good for Next QB
With a new quarterback surely to be under center this upcoming season. Georgia's 2023 schedule will likely make the transition as easy as possible.
Police training site protest has national reach
From North Carolina to Seattle, the police shooting of a protester at the site of a planned public safety training cente...
APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent. According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black...
