Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
LiveXLive (LIVX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LiveXLive came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter...
Is a Beat in Store for Norfolk Southern (NSC) in Q4 Earnings?
NSC - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25, before market open. Norfolk Southern has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 4.06%. Norfolk Southern Corporation Price and EPS Surprise.
3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio
High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Will Boston Scientific (BSX) Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates?
BSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. BSX’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
F5 (FFIV) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FFIV - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Jan 24. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 7%. For the fiscal first quarter, F5 estimates revenues in the range of $690-$710 million...
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A...
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
AMRX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A...
Why Is General Mills (GIS) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
GIS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Mills due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BHB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.47%. A...
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates
TCBI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -11.22%. A...
BancFirst (BANF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.41%. A...
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.59, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 6.65%...
