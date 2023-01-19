Tottenham-born drill star Headie One has just dropped his latest single, “Martin’s Sofa.”. Over the last few weeks, Headie has been hinting at a release date for the new single. For drill and rap fans across the UK, you may have come across the instrumental on social media — stitched across various Headie-related memes, of course — and now the full record is out, it’s clear to say that the release is a deep-dive into pre-fame stories, all of which paying homage to his old friend, Martin.

