The New Balance 550 Gets Treated With "LA Rams" Team Hues
Following the reveal of the “Pine Green” colorway, Boston-based imprint New Balance is preparing to debut several 550 colorways across 2023. Several renditions are already on our watchlist, including the field-ready “LA Rams” edition. The Los Angeles-based NFL team now receives its own team-inspired colorway, featuring...
Kate Middleton Gets Sharply Suited in Maroon Trousers & Pointy Pumps at England Wheelchair Rugby League Event
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, appeared in sophisticated style to welcome the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace in London on Jan. 19. The festive event was held in honor of the team’s win at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022, where they defeated France 28-24 to become world champions. Middleton was sharply suited as she greeted Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League. The royal wore a maroon outfit that included a blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. The overcoat featured a gold pin, sleek lapels and pointy shoulder pads....
Tottenham’s Headie One Finally Drops "Martin’s Sofa"
Tottenham-born drill star Headie One has just dropped his latest single, “Martin’s Sofa.”. Over the last few weeks, Headie has been hinting at a release date for the new single. For drill and rap fans across the UK, you may have come across the instrumental on social media — stitched across various Headie-related memes, of course — and now the full record is out, it’s clear to say that the release is a deep-dive into pre-fame stories, all of which paying homage to his old friend, Martin.
New Balance Presents Its 610v1 in "Brighton Grey"
Quickly following up on its “Beige” and “Tan/Black” colorways of the sneaker, New Balance has just presented a brand new iteration of the 610v1 — and now it’s available in an all-new “Brighton Grey” colorway. Over the winter period, New Balance has...
Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop Debuts New Basketball Sneaker & More Outdoor-Inspired Looks
Adidas and Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park collection is on its way. This time around, the line, titled Park Trail, is getting an outdoor-inspired update. The apparel offers both fashion and function by re-thinking classic outdoor styles through elevated fabrics, iconography, prints, sequins, and camouflage while also incorporating utilitarian convertibility, along with layering and on-body storage. The drop consists of 56 apparel styles, including inclusive sizing, 12 accessories and three footwear styles. And making its debut is the Ivy Park TT2000 basketball shoe in two colorways. Standouts include a Camo Sequin Jacket, Camo Fur Coat, Camo Canvas Track Suit as well as the Camo...
Saweetie Swaps Sparkling Ankle Boots for ‘Silver Toe’ Air Jordan 1’s at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live Concert
Saweetie amped up a cozy style moment with glittery accents while performing at the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. The Grammy-nominated rapper uploaded an Instagram Reel, which sees her gearing up for the show and onstage during the concert. For the live show, Saweetie donned a sparkling silver Champion corset top. The cropped piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, a halter neckline and crisscross straps on the bodice. The “Best Friend” artist teamed the top with baggy black and white sweatpants. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie For accessories, the “Back to the...
Sneaker Releases: Extra Butter Pays Tribute to an Italian Film Genre With Diadora Collab, Reebok Delivers the Nano X3 + More News
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jan. 20, 2023: Extra Butter has teamed up with Diadora to give the S8000 sneaker a new look. The Extra Butter x Diadora S8000 “Giallo 2.0” — which will release alongside a private label collection from the retailer — is a tribute to Giallo, a niche film genre of Italian horror from the 1970s. The made in Italy sneaker is executed with a multicolor palette on its premium pig suede and leather uppers. What’s more, the tongue and footbed of...
Here Are the Best Red Pockets for Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023
Now that the Rabbit has jumped in to replace the Year of the Tiger, brands have once again set out to release their high-end take on the traditional red pocket (Hong Bao (紅包 – Mandarin) or Lai See (利是 – Cantonese). In keeping with last year’s Lunar New Year theme of maintaining the traditional colors of gold and red, after several years of experimenting with branding, brands like Audemars Piguet, Valentino, Hermes, Rimowa, Loro Piana, Ferragamo, Dior, Chopard, Zegna, Nike, Pramigiani Fleurier, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, Nespresso, and K11 x Bunney are back again — this time with rabbit-coverd envelopes.
Ed Sheeran Raps His Heart Out in Remembrance of Jamal Edwards for 'SBTV'
British pop superstar, Ed Sheeran, has just released a new song that pays tribute to the late Jamal Edwards, the founder of the iconic and multifaceted UK music platform, SBTV. The record lies under SBTV‘s F64 umbrella — a freestyle platform that has been blessed with verses from the likes...
The Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Receives Vintage Touches
Will seamlessly continue to push its Dunk Low model onto retail shelves globally throughout the new year, reimagining several existing colorways with refreshed touches that give it a new life. The two-toned “Team Red” rendition will be making a return — and although it already launched in 2022 — the...
For Saint Laurent FW23, Timeless Glamour Is the Name of the Game
For Saint Laurent, black is not just a color but a two-sided symbol of sophistication and brand identity. But when you primarily use only one color to voice each passing collection, innovation remains rather tricky because you cannot hide behind drama or fanciful fabrications. Simply, there just has to be great clothes and this is a feat that Anthony Vaccarello’s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear collection for Saint Laurent tastefully accomplishes.
Nike Adds Chrome Caps to Its Air Force 1 Swooshes
Bruce Kilgore’s Nike Air Force 1 silhouette has just been presented in a new clean colorway, just in time for Spring. Over recent times, the Swoosh has presented various iterations of the Air Force 1 — such as the “Four Horseman” and “Valentines Day” – as well as a number of high-profile collaborations with the likes of Billie Eilish and JJJJound.
BTS’s J-Hope Reunites With Fellow Boy Band Member Jimin in Accordion Skirt and Armored Boots at Dior’s Fall ’23 Menswear Show
BTS’s J-Hope attended Dior’s fall ’23 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week yesterday in an all-gray Dior ensemble and seriously cool boots. During the show, the Korean star sat front row next to his fellow boy band member Jimin, who was clad in a full Dior outfit. The “Daydream” rapper sported a gray mock neck with balloon sleeves that tapered off into a fitted gathered elastic style at the wrists. The top was tucked into matching gray oversized trouser that were layered underneath a gray half maxi-style accordion skirt that buckled around J-Hope’s waist. On his feet, the K-Pop sensation wore gray...
KENZO FW23 Fuses Traditional Japanese Constructions With American Workwear and British Attitudes
One year at the House’s helm, Nigo’s KENZO is coming into focus. Inside Salle Pleyel, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2023 designs marched through the venue’s massive concert hall to the 1966 Quartet’s string renditions of The Beatles. There, a star-studded glitterati (namely, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Mia Khalifa, Tyga, Pusha T and Pharrell, among others) entered “The White Album,” a men’s and women’s collection that adventures across global cultures, time periods and style tropes.
