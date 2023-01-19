Read full article on original website
3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio
High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DON - Free Report) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Wisdomtree. It has amassed assets over $3.30 billion, making it one of the...
5 ETFs Riding Higher on a China Stock Rally
After a $3.9 trillion rout, Chinese stocks have staged a strong comeback this year. The MSCI China Index, which tracks more than $2 trillion of Chinese stocks listed home and abroad, has risen 12.4% in the initial weeks of 2023, marking the best start to a year since 1996. The...
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Raised Their Dividends
The U.S. economy is gripped by fears of an impending recession. Markets ended 2022 as the worst year since the 2008 economic meltdown and the Fed is still struggling to tame soaring inflation. Although inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, it is still at a 40-year...
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Should iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $9.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
SOXX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
Aerospace and Mid-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume
SPY - Free Report) lost 0.7% and (. QQQ - Free Report) moved down 1% in the last trading session. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.
Is Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VIGI - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2016, and offers broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI)?
XBI - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/31/2006. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Additionally, sector ETFs offer...
Wall Street Analysts See an 114% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
KNSA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $11.69, gaining 3.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 113.9% upside potential.
Is Visa Stock a Buy Going into Earnings?
V - Free Report) , the global payments processing company, reports Q1 FY23 earnings on Thursday January 26 after the market closes. Since its IPO in 2008, Visa has been a tremendous stock returning 1,500%. Even during a challenging 2022 Visa managed to stay positive, up 8.5% over the last 12 months, well above the S&P’s return of -11%.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Worth Considering in the Energy Space
DINO - Free Report) , ExxonMobil (. FANG - Free Report) might fetch you promising returns. Use Dividend to Shield From Unpredictable Energy Prices. From the depths of minus $38 a barrel during the height of the pandemic in April 2020 to a 14-year high surge of above $130 per barrel in March last year and finally around $80 now, crude has been on a roller-coaster ride over the past few years. It’s not any different for natural gas. The fuel slumped to a 25-year low in June 2020 but hit $10 per MMBtu in 2022 for the first time since 2008 before falling to the current $3 level. Diverse factors ranging from demand/supply fundamentals to economic events to geopolitical/weather shocks influence commodity price realizations.
Will Lower Latin America Revenues Dent AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings?
T - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell, on Jan 25. In the fourth quarter, the Latin America segment is likely to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment and rising inflationary pressures. Factors at Play. The Latin America...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Will Boston Scientific (BSX) Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates?
BSX - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of 44 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.27%. BSX’s bottom line beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.85%, on average.
Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Stock Now
DENTSPLY SIRONA (. XRAY - Free Report) is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 30.8% compared with the industry's decline of 2% in the past year....
