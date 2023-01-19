ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Investopedia

AT&T Profit Probably Fell in Q4 Even as High Dividend Pushed Shares Higher

AT&T's subscriber growth likely moderated in the fourth quarter, slicing into revenue and earnings. Investors, though, pushed AT&T's stock up 22% in the latest quarter, easily outperforming the broader telecommunications sector. AT&T subscriber growth continues benefiting from HBO Max's popularity. Fourth-quarter earnings at AT&T Inc. (T), the telecommunications firm that...
Zacks.com

Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
Zacks.com

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Zacks.com

3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio

High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
msn.com

2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023

The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
investorjunkie.com

9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors

Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
NASDAQ

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th

Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV...
Reuters

U.S. bond funds attract inflows for second straight week

Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted money inflows for a second straight week in the seven days to Jan. 18, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hikes to avert a sharp economic slowdown.
msn.com

2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now

Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
Zacks.com

McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider

MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Zacks.com

Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...

