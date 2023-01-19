Read full article on original website
Investopedia
AT&T Profit Probably Fell in Q4 Even as High Dividend Pushed Shares Higher
AT&T's subscriber growth likely moderated in the fourth quarter, slicing into revenue and earnings. Investors, though, pushed AT&T's stock up 22% in the latest quarter, easily outperforming the broader telecommunications sector. AT&T subscriber growth continues benefiting from HBO Max's popularity. Fourth-quarter earnings at AT&T Inc. (T), the telecommunications firm that...
Realty Income: "The Monthly Dividend Company" And Its 4.7% Yield Still Look Strong
Realty Income Corporation (O) is a publicly listed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in San Diego, California, established in 1969. The company's business strategy is centered on buying and owning commercial properties rented to creditworthy tenants for an extended period under a triple-net arrangement. The Realty Income portfolio includes...
Zacks.com
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
Zacks.com
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023
The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
Zacks.com
3 Top Rated High-Yield Bond Funds to Secure Your Portfolio
High-yield bonds behave more like stocks than investment-grade bonds. These bonds have significant holdings in smaller companies, which are considered to have a weaker financial condition but benefit as the economy moves north. Although high-yield bonds are more exposed to credit risk, these have less exposure to interest rate risk,...
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the latest rally is set to falter amid surprises from the Fed and weak corporate earnings, JPMorgan says
Investors should sell stocks and take profits as the current market rally is set to fizzle, according to JPMorgan. The bank said stocks will face several curveballs this year thrown by the Fed and weak corporate earnings. "We... are reluctant to chase the past week's rally as recession and overtightening...
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
msn.com
2 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Soars Higher in 2023
The Nasdaq-100 index started 2023 on a positive note with gains of more than 5% as of this writing. And there are chances that it could have a better year following a big slide in 2022 that saw the index lose a third of its value amid surging inflation that led the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
investorjunkie.com
9 Best Dividend Stocks for Income Investors
Advertising Disclosure This article/post contains references to products or services from one or more of our advertisers or partners. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products or services. Investing in regular stocks is a good strategy for an investor looking to capitalize on long-term growth...
NASDAQ
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV...
U.S. bond funds attract inflows for second straight week
Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. bond funds attracted money inflows for a second straight week in the seven days to Jan. 18, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate hikes to avert a sharp economic slowdown.
msn.com
2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now
Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
Zacks.com
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...
Analysts See PPG's Price, Cost Tailwinds Driving Margins With Additional Tailwinds From Auto Business Post 4Q Beat
BMO Capital analyst John P. McNulty had an Outperform on PPG Industries, Inc PPG with a $151.00 price target. PPG posted a solid 4Q beat, exceeding most expectations with stronger-than-expected pricing and volume that, while down, was likely to be modestly better than feared. The 1Q guide was modestly below...
